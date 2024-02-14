Two days after the final game of the 2023 NFL season, Super Bowl LVIII, the New England Patriots coaching staff began its preparation for the upcoming year. A majority of the staff reported to Gillette Stadium Tuesday, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss, marking an important step for the new-look group.

For the Patriots, this season will be a new experience from a coaching perspective. Bill Belichick and the organization, after all, announced a mutual parting of the ways in January, ending a 24-year partnership.

This, in turn, opened not just the door for Jerod Mayo to ascend to the head coaching position but also the floodgates for staff changes. In total, only three assistant coaches — DeMarcus Covington, Mike Pellegrino, Brian Belichick — are guaranteed to return under Mayo in 2024, with the statuses of some others still up in the air.

As of Wednesday morning, the current coaching staff looks as follows:

Head coach: Jerod Mayo

Offensive coordinator: Alex Van Pelt

Quarterbacks: T.C. McCartney

Running backs: Taylor Embree

Wide receivers: TBD

Assistant wide receivers: Tiquan Underwood

Tight ends: TBD

Offensive line: Scott Peters

Offensive line: Robert Kugler

Senior offensive assistant: Ben McAdoo

Defensive coordinator: DeMarcus Covington

Defensive line: Jerry Montgomery

Outside linebackers: Drew Wilkins

Inside linebackers: Dont’a Hightower

Cornerbacks: Mike Pellegrino

Safeties: Brian Belichick

Special teams coordinator: Jeremy Springer

Special teams assistant: TBD

At the moment, the three most prominent unknowns on Jerod Mayo’s first Patriots staff concern the wide receiver and tight end positions as well as the special teams assistant role. Troy Brown, Will Lawing and Joe Houston held those spots in 2023, respectively, with the latter two already having moved on to opportunities at the college level (Lawing at Boston College, Houston at Florida).

With the exception of Mayo and the three coordinators, however, no hires and titles have been officially announced by the team. The expectation is that this will happen in the near future and after the final vacancies on staff have been addressed plus any additional hires have been made.