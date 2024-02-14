The New England Patriots keeping filling out their coaching staff, but a few assistant positions remain unaddressed as of Wednesday morning. Among them is the wide receiver spot, which was last held by former Patriots wideout Troy Brown.

The Patriots have added an assistant wide receivers coach so far this offseason, fellow former WR Tiquan Underwood, but the top job has yet to be filled. How they will remains to be seen, but it appears that even adding somebody from the outside does not necessarily mean Brown’s days with the organization are numbered.

The 52-year-old, after all, “has an opportunity to stay if he desires,” according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. What specific role he would fill under new head coach Jerod Mayo, however, remains unclear at this point.

A three-time Super Bowl champion and member of the Patriots Hall of Fame, Brown returned to the organization in 2020 to coach kick returners and running backs. The following year, he moved from the RBs to his old position group — a job he has held ever since.

Under Brown’s leadership, New England’s wide receivers largely disappointed. While there have been occasional success stories such as Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne and, most recently, DeMario Douglas, the group’s lack of consistent production and player development has contributed to the Patriots offense as a whole struggling in back-to-back seasons now.

While not all of the problems fall directly on Brown’s shoulders, his future appeared to be in question even before long-time head coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots announced their mutual split in January. It appears his successor still has a potential role for him in mind, though.

Brown’s (former?) position on New England’s staff is one of three big ones still unaddressed. The Patriots also have yet to hire a new tight ends coach and special teams assistant.