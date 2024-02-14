The final game of the 2023 NFL season is in the books, leaving the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate their dynasty. In the meantime, the league’s previous dynasty, the New England Patriots, embark on a franchise-altering journey through the offseason.

In multiple aspects, they are very much starting from scratch. Parting ways with head coach and quasi-general manager Bill Belichick after 24 seasons, the rebuild is impacting all levels of the organization — from the coaching staff, to the personnel department, to the roster.

To start our offseason coverage, we will take a look at that latter part and analyze New England’s roster one position at a time. What is on the table coming off the 2023 season, what might be in store for 2024, and where the strengths and weaknesses lie. Today, the series continues at the off-the-ball linebacker spot.

Position depth chart

Ja’Whaun Bentley (27 | signed through 2025): With Devin McCourty retiring, Bentley took over as the Patriots defense’s on-field signal caller and quasi-leader both on and off the field. The team captain performed well in that expanded role. Playing 86.6 percent of snaps in 16 games — the second-highest workload on the team — he registered a team-leading 114 tackles and also notched 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Jahlani Tavai (27 | signed through 2024): Tavai has quietly developed into an upper-tier linebacker in the NFL, and his 2023 season is proof of that. The former second-round draft pick had 107 tackles, a pair of interceptions and forced fumbles each, and one sack as well as 13 total quarterback pressures. Starting 16 of his 17 games and lining up both off the ball and on the line of scrimmage, he was a vital cog in New England’s defensive machinery.

Mack Wilson Sr. (26 | UFA): Wilson’s outlook was in question after ending 2022 effectively benched on defense. However, the Patriots did not only re-sign him in free agency but make him a prominent part of their linebacker and special teams groups. He ended up playing only 26.8 percent of defensive snaps, but proved his value as an off-ball/edge hybrid — one who finished the year with 3.5 sacks and playing the best football of his career.

Raekwon McMillan (28 | signed through 2024): McMillan’s 2023 season was over before it even began. As was the case when he first joined the team in 2021, he suffered a season-ending injury ahead of the regular season; this time, he partially tore his Achilles during OTAs. Nonetheless, the Patriots decided to sign him to a one-year contract extension in August.

Terez Hall (27 | RFA): A former practice squad player, Hall was signed to a reserve/futures pact in January 2023. However, like McMillan, he had no impact on the team due to a season-ending injury: he was waived with an injury designation early into training camp and reverted to injured reserve where he spent the rest of the year.

The Patriots have other players listed as linebackers on their roster. However, Chris Board, Christian Elliss and Joe Giles-Harris are primarily special teamers in this point in their careers. They will be discussed in the kicking game part of this series. Meanwhile, third-round draft pick Marte Mapu blurs the line between linebacker and defensive snaps but to quote Ja’Whaun Bentley, “he definitely ain’t a linebacker.”

Offseason preview

The Patriots’ linebacker group will be led by a pair of new coaches: whereas Drew Wilkins will serve as outside linebackers coach, thus working with the edge defenders on the roster, former New England Super Bowl champion Dont’a Hightower will be responsible for the inside/off-ball ‘backers listed above.

Luckily for the first-time coach, he will have some talent to work with. The group’s leaders, Ja’Whaun Bentley and Jahlani Tavai, are among the best starting linebacker duo in the league and well-established veterans in the system. In fact, both still played with Hightower during his active career.

The depth behind the two is a bit of a question mark, however.

Mack Wilson has proven himself worthy of a new contract, but his solid play might prompt other teams to try to lure him aboard as well; Raekwon McMillan is coming off another season-ending injury and availability is a major concern when it comes to the former second-round draft pick; Terez Hall is unlikely to be kept at any of the restricted free agency tenders.

The Patriots do have the aforementioned special teams linebackers on their roster as additional emergency depth, and they like their safeties such as Marte Mapu, Jabrill Peppers and Adrian Phillips to play closer to the line, too. This, in turn, lessens the need for more off-ball linebacker depth. It does not eliminate it, however.

As a consequence, the Patriots should be expected to make additions to their linebacker room this offseason that go beyond re-signing Mack Wilson. The group above is unlikely to remain the one Dont’a Hightower will be working with come training camp.