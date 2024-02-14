Patriots reportedly retaining director of skill development Joe Kim

As new names arrive on head coach Jerod Mayo’s staff, another familiar one will be staying.

The New England Patriots are set to retain director of skill development Joe Kim, as reported Wednesday by the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed.

Kim has spent the past six seasons in Foxborough. Initially joining the organization as a defensive assistant with a focus on pass rush in 2018 on the way to earning a Super Bowl LIII ring, he was promoted to director of skill development in 2020.

The Ohio native first entered the NFL ranks with the Cleveland Browns under head coach Bill Belichick in 1992. He would serve as the team’s assistant strength coach and pass-rush specialist through 1995, developing the fighting skills of players, and later returned to Berea in 1999 and 2016 during the tenures of Chris Palmer and Hue Jackson.

In between came stints with the Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and Penn State Nittany Lions.

A Seventh Dan Black Belt recognized by the World Taekwondo Federation, Kukkiwon and USA Taekwondo, Kim founded Football Combatives in 2017. The program pulls from martial arts-driven techniques and applies them to football.