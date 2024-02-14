Alex Van Pelt focused on ‘connectivity’ to get the Patriots offense back on track

After a long search by new Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo this offseason, Alex Van Pelt was officially named the team’s next offensive coordinator earlier this month.

Van Pelt will now be tasked with getting a unit that ranked last in football last season averaging 13.9 points per game back on track. It will apparently start with connectivity.

“Teams that are close and that they’re connected — and connected is a big word that I’ll use, the connectivity — those teams always play better,” Van Pelt said in a team released video on Wednesday. “Getting to know these guys, getting to love these guys as players and people, I think will all make us better in the long run.

“We’ll play for each other first and foremost,” he added. “The most important guy on the field is to your left and to your right. If we can get that going, we’re going to do some good things.”

Once the work transitions to the field, time will tell how Van Pelt’s Patriots offense will look scheme wise. Most recently working in Green Bay and Cleveland, Van Pelt has spent the majority of his time in a West Coast offense. How that unfolds in New England, however, will depend on the players on the roster.

“I think a good coordinator does what’s best for his players,” Van Pelt said. “A lot of guys will have scheme that they understand and have familiratiy with as coordinators. But if it doesn’t fit the player, then how good is the scheme, really? So a good coordinator will often take the strengths of the players that he has, play to their strengths, while at the same time being able to protect them from their weaknesses.”

No matter how the offensive scheme develops, one thing for sure is that the run game will have a major role. That was shown during his time in Cleveland as the Browns ranked top five in rushing attempts per game in three of the last four seasons.

“I think running the football in league wins games, wins championships,” said Van Pelt “Being able to do it late into the season.”

The main question for Van Pelt will now be which quarterback will be running his offense next season. New England seems likely to move on from former first-round pick Mac Jones in the upcoming months, which could result in them using the No. 3 overall pick on UNC’s Drake Maye or LSU’s Jayden Daniels.

Van Pelt, a former quarterback himself, has experience working with Aaron Rodgers and Baker Mayfield throughout his coaching career. He also played a role in helping the Browns win 11 games last season with five different quarterbacks.

“Quarterback play is a big part of what I believe in,” Van Pelt said. “Putting him in a position to be successful. If you can make that guy be successful, often times your offense is successful.”