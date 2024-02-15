The New England Patriots are already in the middle of a franchise-altering offseason. They have a new head coach, restructured their front office, and are expected to overhaul their roster from the top down.

Free agency will be a key part of this process. And while adding external players to the mix will undoubtably happen, there are also quite a few in-house free agents to be taken care of. In total, 24 are headed toward the open market this spring and in need of a new contract.

That list includes offensive tackle Trent Brown, the next player in our free agency profile series.

Hard facts

Name: Trent Brown

Position: Offensive tackle

Opening day age: 31 (4/13/1993)

Size: 6’8”, 370 pounds

Jersey number: 77

Free agency status: Unrestricted free agent

Experience

Brown started 28 games in three years for the San Francisco 49ers after getting drafted by the team in the 7th round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He was then dealt as part of a pick swap to the Patriots prior to the 2018 season.

It was there Brown took off working with legendary offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia. Protecting Tom Brady’s blindside, Brown allowed just three sacks while starting all 16 games. He then started all three playoff games as the Patriots won Super Bowl LIII.

After his career-year, Brown inked a big-money deal with the Las Vegas Raiders but lasted just two years with the organization after appearing in 16 total games. He was then traded back to New England in 2021 where he managed just nine starts on the right side.

Hitting free agency once again after a restructuring his contract, Brown resigned with the Patriots in free agency but was flipped back to left tackle. It was there he appeared in all 17 games in 2022 before playing in just 11 the following season.

2023 review

Stats: 11 games (8 starts) | 581 offensive snaps (85%), 32 special teams snaps (11%) | 3 sacks allowed, 6 QB hits allowed, 17 total pressures, 2 penalties

Season recap: As Brown said himself, his 2023 season was a year like no other. It started in the offseason when travel issues caused him to be late to minicamp and an injury cost him time in the summer.

Once the regular season started, Brown played virtually every snap at left tackle in seven of the Patriots’ first eight games. He missed one game in Week 2 after suffering a concussion — that he didn’t report and played through — during the Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Things started to spiral in Week 7 when Brown suffered MCL and high-ankle sprains late in a Patriots’ win — which he again played through on the team’s game-winning drive. He aggravated his ankle injury the next week against the Miami Dolphins which impacted his performance, where he surrendered a season-high four pressures.

Those injuries — plus a death in the family — cost Brown the following two games. After the bye, New England implemented a left tackle rotation with Conor McDermott over the next three games. Brown was then inactive again in Week 15 with an illness and returned to another rotation with Vederian Lowe in Week 16.

In that victory over the Broncos, Brown’s level of play drew much critique. He blamed the performance on the continued illness and altitude issues, which lingered through the rest of the season. But, Brown was inactive in Buffalo the following week despite not being on the injury report, marking the first healthy scratch of his Patriots tenure. He then didn’t practice before the season finale and was inactive against the Jets.

Free agency preview

What is his contract history? After winning Super Bowl 53 in New England, Brown cashed in on the open market signing a four-year, $66 million contract with the Raiders. Once he was traded back to New England in 2021, Brown inked a one-year $9 million restructured contract extension with team. Hitting free agency the following season, Brown resigned on a two-year, $13 million contract. This past season, the Patriots add an additional $2 million in incentives to the tackle’s deal.

Which teams might be in the running? Brown could slide back to the right side on a contender with the Cincinnati Bengals, who may have a void at the position with Jonah Williams set to hit free agency. A move to the NFC could also be in play, perhaps with the New Orleans Saints where Brown could again protect Derek Carr’s blindside.

Why should he be expected back? Offensive tackle is one of the Patriots biggest needs this offseason and Brown is one of the best tackles available on a barren open market. And due to reliability concerns in past seasons, he likely will come cheaper than the type of production he can provide.

Why should he be expected to leave? The aforementioned reliability concerns. New England’s new regime may feel they need a more reliable presence at tackle after Brown’s rocky 2023 season. Plus in a deep tackle draft class, the Patriots could look to add a younger player at the position.

What is his projected free agency outcome? Brown’s free agency will always be an interesting case. When he’s healthy and locked in, he can be a dominant tackle with left and right side versatility. But as seen in 2023, that is not always the case. While Brown has said he’s not opposed to a return, and it shouldn't be ruled out, it currently seems like a split is in both sides’ best interest. Either way, a two-year deal around $16 million should be a fair range.

What do you think about Trent Brown heading into free agency? Will he stay put? Or will the Patriots decide to part ways with him? Please head down to the comment section to discuss.