The New England Patriots have added another coach to their offensive staff. It is one with a familiar name: Mike McCarthy shares it with the Dallas Cowboys’ current head coach, but himself also brings plenty of experience to his new position with the Patriots.

According to a report by John Brice of Football Scoop, McCarthy will join the team as an offensive assistant. He previously spent five years coaching the offensive line at Brown University.

McCarthy, who played outside linebacker and long snapper at Widener University, began his off-field career in 2007. Since then, he held various positions both at the NFL level and in college football.

His previous NFL stops include the New York Jets (2008, scouting/video intern), the Cleveland Browns (2015, offensive quality control), and the Detroit Lions (2016-17, quality control/assistant offensive line coach). In college, he worked at Rutgers, the College of New Jersey, Western Michigan, Tulane, North Carolina Central, and finally Brown.

Now, McCarthy will return to the pros as the latest addition to Jerod Mayo’s new coaching staff in New England. He is one of two offensive assistants hired to the support staff of offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt so far, joining former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo in a similar position.