Wednesday was supposed to be a day of celebration in Kansas City. Instead, it turned into a tragedy.

One person died and 21 more were wounded in a shooting at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade. According to authorities, nine children between 6 and 15 years old were among those injured; they are expected to make a full recovery.

The shooting took place near Union Station in downtown Kansas City, the planned end point of the parade route. While additional details have yet to be announced, law enforcement officials said that three people were detained and are under investigation for a possible connection to the incident.

The shooting itself led to an outpour of support from across the NFL, including from the New England Patriots. The team released a statement on Wednesday night:

On a day that is meant to bring a city and a community together in triumph and celebration, we are deeply saddened and our hearts break for the victims, their families and the entirety of Chiefs Kingdom following the horrific tragedy and senseless violence that occurred at today’s victory parade. We will continue to hold the Chiefs, Kansas City and the entire region in our hearts during this time.

The incident at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade was the 49th mass shooting in the United States this year, according to data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive. February 14 was the 45th day of the year.