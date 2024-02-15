New England Patriots links 2/15/24 - Pay the man! Christian Barmore in line for massive extension

TEAM TALK
- The New England Patriots have issued the following statement on the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade.
- Patriots 2024 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Mike Dussault takes a look at the 10 best duos in Patriots history.
- Exclusive: Alex Van Pelt 1-on-1 as new Patriots Offensive Coordinator. (1.07 min. video) /Only 1 minute? That’s it?
LOCAL LINKS
- Mark Daniels spotlights the Defensive Line: Christian Barmore will be in the final year of his rookie deal and is in line for a massive contract extension.
- Doug Kyed counts down 5 offseason fixes for the Patriots: No. 2. Fortify pass defense. That the Patriots’ pass defense played so well without Judon and Gonzalez (and without being helped out by its offense) is itself something of a miracle. [Free]
- Alex Barth relays Alex Van Pelt sharing his philosophies as an offensive coordinator.
- Michael Hurley looks at the history to see what life has been like for teams picking quarterbacks at the top of the draft — and especially for those that don’t have first dibs.
- Phil Perry points out a massive flaw that explains why the Pats shouldn’t trade up for USC QB Caleb Williams.
- Dakota Randall Patriots Rumors: New England ‘open’ to trading third overall pick. Dan Graziano named the Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons as two teams that could pursue a trade for the No. 3 pick. EJeremy Flower reported the Las Vegas Raiders as a possible trade candidate.
- Sara Marshall identifies 4 Patriots free agents who should absolutely be back in 2024.
- Alex Barth makes the case that the NFL we’ve got now is the new NBA. If you’re not one of the lucky ones who have Patrick Mahomes or Joe Burrow, you better hope you get lucky and land an elite quarterback of your own. Otherwise, see ya never at the Super Bowl.
- Alex Barth reports Brown offensive line coach Mike McCarthy is the latest addition to the Patriots’ coaching staff.
- Mike Kadlick’s 7-round Patriots Mock Draft. Pats pick North Carolina QB Drake Maye at No. 3.
- Andy Hart has a mental break, suggests a Mac Jones for Zach Wilson trade.
- Richie Whitt suggests that like Tom Brady in 2023, Bill Belichick should have an “appreciation day” and be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2024.
- Mike Kadlick notes Bill Belichick endorses ‘tough, smart, passionate’ Bill O’Brien becoming next Boston College head coach.
- Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry try to make sense of why Robert Kraft would wait until after the draft to name a GM.
- Michael Hurley notes Tom Brady was not going to sign any contract for Bill Belichick.
- Mike D’Abate previews the new documentary “The Dynasty,” saying the most tantalizing topics is the dynamic between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.
- Tom E. Curran says the 10-part Apple TV+ series on “The Dynasty” offers eye-opening perspectives from key franchise figures.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph open the mailbag, discuss the Pats-Chiefs comparisons, why Patrick Mahomes is great, but Tom Brady is still the GOAT and the Pats new-look coaching staff. (44 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- John Brice (Football Scoop) Sources: Ivy League assistant Michael McCarthy to join New England Patriots. McCarthy has previous NFL, major college coaching experience.
- Andrew Brandt (SI) Business of Football: NFL’s gambling hypocrisy at 2024 Super Bowl and Brock Purdy’s pay day.
- Albert Breer (SI) NFL Mailbag: Evaluating Justin Fields trade options for the Bears to draft Caleb Williams.
- Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) Top five 2024 NFL Draft prospects by position 1.0: Jayden Daniels at QB2 over Drake Maye
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Five NFL teams poised to take a major leap in 2024: Texans, Colts, Packers, Rams, Bengals.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Five teams poised to take a major fall in 2024: Browns, Saints, Broncos, Vikings, Giants.
- Gilberto Manzano (SI) Five rookies poised to take a leap forward in 2024.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) Redrafting 2023 NFL Draft. Pats pick WR Jordan Addison at No. 14. Christian Gonzalez not picked by any team.
- Eric Edholm (NFL.com) Travis Kelce admits he crossed the line on the sideline with Andy Reid during Super Bowl.
- Eric Edholm (NFL.com) Niners part ways with defensive coordinator Steve Wilks after one season with team.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) Chiefs’ Steve Spagnuolo signs extension.
- Luke Easterling (SI) Post–Super Bowl 2024 NFL mock draft. Pats pick North Carolina QB Drake May at No. 3. Team Needs: QB, OT, WR. “No matter which signal-caller falls to this spot, the Patriots will have an intriguing dilemma on their hands: Do they take the third-best quarterback in the class or fill another big need with the best player in the entire draft (Marvin Harrison Jr.)? The position is just too important, and the need is just too great for New England to pass on the last of this year’s elite quarterback prospects.”
