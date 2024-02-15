Bill O’Brien confirms he had opportunity to remain on Patriots coaching staff

Bill O’Brien was officially introduced as the new head coach of Boston College on Thursday after originally departing the New England Patriots nearly three weeks ago.

The former offensive coordinator, however, could have stayed in Foxboro as he confirmed reports that he was given the opportunity to remain on new head coach Jerod Mayo’s staff.

“I definitely had an opportunity to stay,” O’Brien said Thursday. “I thought it was really important for Coach Mayo to hire his own staff. I came and worked for Bill Belichick, and I think it’s really important for Jerod to be able to hire his own staff. The Krafts were great about that, and I really appreciate that. And Ryan Day was awesome about offering me a job, so that’s why I made that decision.”

O’Brien originally departed New England to join Ryan Day’s staff at Ohio State as an offensive coordinator. However, after Eagles head coach Jeff Hafley unexpectedly left to join the Green Bay Packers, staying home in Massachusetts was a “no-brainer” for O’Brien.

“I always dreamed about being the head coach at Boston College,” said O’Brien, who grew up in Andover, MA. “My career has taken some twists and turns, and taken me down roads I never could have imagined, but as I stand here today, I couldn’t be more grateful that the road has finally taken me to Boston College.”

Prior to his introduction in Chestnut Hill, Bill Belichick wrote an endorsement for his long time colleague. O’Brien made sure to thank Belichick, along with the Krafts, on Thursday.

“I wanna thank Bill Belichick for all that he has done for my career,” the said. “I’ll never be able to repay Bill for what he’s done for my career and I appreciate what he said about this opportunity for me yesterday. I really thank Bill for that. I’d like to thank Robert and Jonathan Kraft for all of their support over the years. That’s meant a lot to me.”

O’Brien will now turn to the football field as he takes over a program that went 7-6 last season and won it’s first bowl game since 2016. Joining him will additionally be ex-Patriots tight ends coach Will Lawing, who accepted the offensive coordinator position on O’Brien’s staff.