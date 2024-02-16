The State of the 2023 Patriots: Accountability Check Revisited

Back in late October, as the 2023 Patriots sat at 2-5 following an out-of-nowhere victory over the Buffalo Bills, I posted an article called The State of the 2023 Patriots: Accountability Check where I invited anyone brave enough to make their predictions as to how this team would finish once the season played out. There was some cause for optimism at the time, as the Pats had just beaten Buffalo, and the thought process was maybe they had turned the corner and were about to go on a run.

Oops.

There weren’t as many predictions as I thought there would be, perhaps because of the amount of uncertainty surrounding the team or perhaps because a lot of folks didn’t want to get called out in this article, but safe to say that nobody had New England finishing the season this poorly, as “4-13, Belichick leaves, and the Patriots get the third overall pick” wasn’t on anybody’s Bingo cards.

But for those of you who put their guesses on the line, time to pay the piper. Below isn’t the entirety of the predictions — you can click here to read them all — but I think it represents a good cross-section of where we all thought the team was headed following that Bills win.

I didn’t alter any of the comments at all, just pasted them in as-is.

Looking forward, let’s hope that at least one of the predictions about 2024 — prmcasp’s — will turn out to be accurate: “If they can stay healthier in 2024, have a good draft (top 5 to 10 pick in 24), and sign the right free agents with the $100M+ cap room, they have a chance to compete....”

But that’s a story for another time.