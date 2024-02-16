 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The State of the 2023 Patriots: Accountability Check Revisited

Time to pay the piper.

By Alec Shane
/ new
NFL: New York Jets at New England Patriots David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Back in late October, as the 2023 Patriots sat at 2-5 following an out-of-nowhere victory over the Buffalo Bills, I posted an article called The State of the 2023 Patriots: Accountability Check where I invited anyone brave enough to make their predictions as to how this team would finish once the season played out. There was some cause for optimism at the time, as the Pats had just beaten Buffalo, and the thought process was maybe they had turned the corner and were about to go on a run.

Oops.

There weren’t as many predictions as I thought there would be, perhaps because of the amount of uncertainty surrounding the team or perhaps because a lot of folks didn’t want to get called out in this article, but safe to say that nobody had New England finishing the season this poorly, as “4-13, Belichick leaves, and the Patriots get the third overall pick” wasn’t on anybody’s Bingo cards.

But for those of you who put their guesses on the line, time to pay the piper. Below isn’t the entirety of the predictions — you can click here to read them all — but I think it represents a good cross-section of where we all thought the team was headed following that Bills win.

I didn’t alter any of the comments at all, just pasted them in as-is.

Sweaty-Man-Boobs
Mac Jones is a bust and will only be a backup in the league. The Patriots will finish 5-12 and hopefully draft a QB in the top 5.

napalmA5
9-8, especially given our weak a$$ remaining schedule. The tankers can crucify me but the Pats looked like an actual good team last week--most importantly, Mac looked good, the oline was 1000% better than the previous 6 weeks, and we actually have a couple of healthy, good CB's in Jack and Jon Jones (get well soon Gonzalez).

prmcasp
6-11.....the schedule is getting softer (DEN, IND, WASH, NYG, NYJ, PIT, SD), so they'll win some of these games. They'll still get blown out a couple of times and lose a couple of games where they have every chance of winning in the last 2 mins. They have too many injuries to key players to do better and just not enough good players. (Of those currently in the active roster how many would rank within, say, the top 10 in the league at their position?).
If they can stay healthier in 2024, have a good draft (top 5 to 10 pick in 24), and sign the right free agents with the $100M+ cap room, they have a chance to compete....(optimistically the Bills trajectory is down, the Jets always stuff it up, cap space will eventually kill Miami).
For the moment I'm enjoying the wins and heading over to "Tankathon.com" when they lose!

MidcoastPerson
I'll take my homer goggles off just long enough to pick the Chiefs to beat them.That's it though. Undefeated the rest of the way otherwise. 11-6.

RJB33
I want to be bold and say 9-8, but I'll hedge my bets and say 7-10.
I've already predicted the Miami game will tell whether this team has real hope, or is simply not good. It's probable they've fallen too far behind already, but not definite. So I'll hope for an outlier result, and guess that in reality they show signs of life, but can't turn it all the way around.

Looking forward, let’s hope that at least one of the predictions about 2024 — prmcasp’s — will turn out to be accurate: “If they can stay healthier in 2024, have a good draft (top 5 to 10 pick in 24), and sign the right free agents with the $100M+ cap room, they have a chance to compete....”

But that’s a story for another time.

