Patriots special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer knows ‘you get one play to do it right’

The kicking game can be more than a transition between offense and defense. In the blink of a long snap, it can be a problem.

The next special teams coordinator of the New England Patriots is well aware of the volatility.

“On special teams, you get one play to do it right,” Jeremy Springer told Patriots.com in an exclusive interview released Friday. “So, our guys got to understand if you want to control the vertical field position, the space, we’re going to get one play to do it right. We got to work together to control that vertical space right there. And we do it by one play at a time.”

Springer, 34, spent the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams as a special teams assistant. The former quarterback, linebacker and captain out of UTEP worked as an assistant in football operations during his playing career and later as a graduate assistant at his alma mater.

He went on to serve as the special teams quality control coach at Texas A&M from 2015 through 2017. From there came stints as the special teams coordinator at Arizona and Marshall before entering the NFL ranks on head coach Sean McVay’s staff.

1-on-1 with new ST coordinator, Jeremy Springer. pic.twitter.com/rQ6FQ2drsO — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 16, 2024

“That mental part of the game they have to really, really embrace because that’s a big part of their game,” Springer said. “I think just talking to those guys and building good relationships with them early, having a good plan that’s going to sustain through the season. And then when they go out there, they got to execute at the end of the day and be consistent in that execution.”

Los Angeles finished 2023 at No. 32 in Rick Gosselin’s special teams rankings. New England finished at No. 13 while being overseen by previous coaches Cam Achord, Joe Judge and Joe Houston.

Along the way arrived a kickoff return for a touchdown via wide receiver Jalen Reagor and first-team NFLPA All-Pro honors via core defensive back Brenden Schooler. Rookie kicker Chad Ryland went 16-for-25 on field goals and 24-of-25 on extra points. Punter Bryce Baringer, a PFWA All-Rookie selection, averaged 46.9 yards per punt and led the league with 38 downed inside the opposing 20.

“As a football fan growing up seeing the success that this team has had on special teams, that’s one of the reasons I got into special teams,” Springer said of New England. “Seeing you guys in the past have such success, seeing Matthew Slater doing his thing and still doing his thing.”

In addition to interviewing Springer, head coach Jerod Mayo’s Patriots were connected to Thomas McGaughey and Marquice Williams during the process of hiring a new special teams coordinator.

“How important to this city, this town, this area special teams is — and I know how much it can help you win games, as well.