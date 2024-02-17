The wait is over. The first two episodes of The Dynasty, the much-anticipated Apple TV+ documentary about the New England Patriots of the 2000s and 2010s, are out.

The show starts off by taking a look at the early stages of the eventual dynasty — from Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick arriving on the scene, to Tom Brady taking over as quarterback. The three men are naturally part of the conversation, as are several other people with ties to them and the organization.

With that said, here is our recap of the first two episodes and a look at what they taught us about the team.

Episode 1: Backup Plan

Synopsis: Robert Kraft buys the team, while Drew Bledsoe gets hurt and replaced by Tom Brady

Featuring: Robert Kraft, Bill Burr, multiple Patriots fans, Drew Bledsoe, Ty Law, Dr David Berger, Maura Bledsoe, Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, Damien Woody, Tedy Bruschi, Willie McGinest, Lawyer Milloy, David Nugent, Michael Holley, Jackie MacMullan, Robert Kraft, Jonathan Kraft, Scott Pioli,

Quotes of note: “If we didn’t succeed, our career with the Patriots was probably over” — Scott Pioli

“The only thing you have in the National Football League is your name and your reputation.” — Bill Belichick

“Bill and I were under pressure, and the decisions we were about to make were going to determine the future of football in New England for the next 20 years.” — Robert Kraft

What we learned: The handling of Bernie Kosar by Bill Belichick and Scott Pioli shaped the way they handled the Drew Bledsoe situation a decade later. It was a similar situation, though Kosar was a local hero in Cleveland. One of the main reasons that Belichick was eventually fired by the Browns and not relocated with them to Baltimore was because they moved on from Kosar without a real replacement for him.

I don’t know if people realize just how big the decision to stick with Brady was at the time. It truly was a turning point, and it showed what Belichick was willing to do, and how he was unafraid to make the decision that he thought was best for the team. The decision was a glimpse into the man that we all came to know as the greatest coach of all time, and a preview of tough decisions that he would make over and over again in his time with New England.

Robert Kraft also made it clear in the episode that he believed sticking with Bledsoe was the right thing to do. He recounts telling Bledsoe that if it didn’t work, he would be able to hold the coaching staff accountable. He also claims that he was disappointed after the first game following Bledsoe being medically cleared against the Rams

This may upset some people, but I think he was justified in being upset: Brady didn’t play well in the game, and, if not for a pick-six, they might have lost by a lot more than they did. Of course, they were playing against the best team in the league, but when the quarterback you decide to stick with doesn’t play well, it’s only natural that there would be questions about whether or not it was the right move.

Kraft mentions that the decisions that he and Belichick would make in the coming weeks would shape the future of the Patriots. The fact that he privately felt that way, but publicly backed the coach, was important, and it would allow Belichick to prove to Kraft that he had been more right than anyone could have imagined about choosing Brady over Bledsoe.

Episode 2: The Snow Bowl

Synopsis: After going back to the 2000 Draft and following Tom Brady through the process, the 2001 teams makes it to the playoff, culminating with the “Snow Bowl” against the Raiders.

Featuring: Tom Brady, Nancy Brady, Tom Brady Sr., Robert Kraft, Michael Holley, Drew Bledsoe, Scott Pioli, Ernie Adams, Galynn Brady, Bill Belichick, Damien Woody, Willie McGinest, Ty Law, Mike Vrabel, Adam Vinatieri, Tedy Bruschi

Quotes of note: “If you’re not in the building, you don’t really know.” — Ernie Adams

“I loved working with Tom everyday. Seeing the game through the quarterback’s eyes and seeing what he saw, I think those are things that helped me be a better coach.” — Bill Belichick.

“Coach Belichick taught me so much. I could not be the player I am without him.” — Tom Brady.

“God bless Walt Coleman and the Tuck Rule.” - Robert Kraft

What we learned: The coaching staff had started to see that Bledsoe couldn’t handle pressure like he used to. They were ready to move on, and, from the sound of it, they may have eventually moved on from Bledsoe in favor of Brady whether or not he got injured against the New York Jets early in the 2001 season.

This episode really gets into how the team rallied around the defense, and its young quarterback. They found their rhythm, and played themselves into a bye, setting up the divisional round matchup in a snowy Foxboro against the Raiders.

I loved the tidbit from Kraft about the Patriots clearing the snow by the rules but as little as legally possible. Anything to give themselves an advantage.

Of course, they also cover the Tuck Rule, and, as Brady has said before, he and everyone else believed that he had fumbled the ball. As he points out, however, that’s not the way the rule was written.

I will also say for as long as I am alive that the game-tying field goal by Adam Vinatieri was the best in NFL history. With the distance, the game on the line, and the weather conditions, no other kick will ever match it.

The way that they cut the sound out completely when Adam kicks it, and Ernie Adams narrates what happened, and then how they end with Brady’s ankle injury the following week, is must-see TV. It shows you the type of direction that this documentary has, and should make you realize that we are in good hands moving forward.