New England Patriots links 2/19/24 - Franchise Tag window opens Tuesday; Will Pats play tag?

Daily news and links for Monday

By Marima
/ new
Miami Dolphins (21) Vs. New England Patriots (23) At Gillette Stadium
Kyle Dugger “tags” Dolphins defender while returning an INT for a touchdown
Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Will the Patriots use the franchise tag on free agent Kyle Dugger? Pats expected to announce their coaching staff this week, and it’s going to be a lot bigger than Belichick’s; Change in strength & conditioning coach; Quotes from “The Dynasty”; More!
  • Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Ranking the Patriots’ needs, beyond just QB.
  • Steve Balestrieri’s Sunday Patriots News: The draft, free agency, and “The Dynasty”.
  • Tom E. Curran kicks off his 2024 roster reset series with a look at the quarterback situation.
  • Mark Daniels takes a look at five free agent quarterbacks the Patriots could sign to help their depth.
  • Nick Faria notes the 2024 QB draft class offers the Patriots a choice between scramblers and pocket passers.
  • Nick Faria thumbnails 5 potential targets in the Scouting Combine that the Pats should be focusing on next week.
  • Alex Barth notes new special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer credits the Patriots as coaching inspiration.
  • 98.5 The Sports Hub guest Christopher Price has spoken to executives and front office personnel around the league and says “no one” has said a bad word about Eliot Wolf.
  • Mike D’Abate says the Patriots are reportedly considering elevating Deron Mayo, to serve as his strength and conditioning coach this season. Jerod Mayo’s brother will replace Moses Cabrera, who is not expected to return.
  • Ralph Ventre makes the case for the Patriots to re-sign WR Kendrick Bourne.
  • Geoff Magliocchetti notes Matthew Judon is back in the Patriots’ recruiting business, with his eye on former teammate CB Marlon Humphrey.
  • Doug Kyed addresses this week’s Patriots mailbag: Is Justin Fields an option at quarterback?
  • Sara Marshall identifies 4 Patriots players we can safely call busts after the 2023 season.
  • Phil Perry’s mock draft: The Pas trade for the No. 1 pick, take USC QB Caleb Williams. Should they make that trade?
  • Karen Guregian takes her first crack at a first-round mock draft. Pats pick North Carolina QB Drake Maye at No. 3.
  • Conor Ryan posts Field Yates’ mock draft pick for the Patriots at No. 3: LSU QB Jayden Daniels.
  • Kevin Slane posts his Q&A with ‘The Dynasty’ director Matt Hamachek.
  • Ariana Tourangeau tells us how to watch the Patriots Dynasty documentary on Apple TV+ for free.

NATIONAL NEWS

BELICHICK

