New England Patriots links 2/19/24 - Franchise Tag window opens Tuesday; Will Pats play tag?

TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar offers his pre-combine rankings of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
- Head Coach Jerod Mayo shares Black History Month message with Patriots Fans. “Being the first black head coach of the Patriots was not my goal – being successful is.”
- Exclusive: 1-on-1 Interview with Patriots Special Teams Coordinator Jeremy Springer. (1 min. video)
- The story behind Patriots legend Ron Burton & his honorary Training Village. (7 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Will the Patriots use the franchise tag on free agent Kyle Dugger? Pats expected to announce their coaching staff this week, and it’s going to be a lot bigger than Belichick’s; Change in strength & conditioning coach; Quotes from “The Dynasty”; More!
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Ranking the Patriots’ needs, beyond just QB.
- Steve Balestrieri’s Sunday Patriots News: The draft, free agency, and “The Dynasty”.
- Tom E. Curran kicks off his 2024 roster reset series with a look at the quarterback situation.
- Mark Daniels takes a look at five free agent quarterbacks the Patriots could sign to help their depth.
- Nick Faria notes the 2024 QB draft class offers the Patriots a choice between scramblers and pocket passers.
- Nick Faria thumbnails 5 potential targets in the Scouting Combine that the Pats should be focusing on next week.
- Alex Barth notes new special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer credits the Patriots as coaching inspiration.
- 98.5 The Sports Hub guest Christopher Price has spoken to executives and front office personnel around the league and says “no one” has said a bad word about Eliot Wolf.
- Mike D’Abate says the Patriots are reportedly considering elevating Deron Mayo, to serve as his strength and conditioning coach this season. Jerod Mayo’s brother will replace Moses Cabrera, who is not expected to return.
- Ralph Ventre makes the case for the Patriots to re-sign WR Kendrick Bourne.
- Geoff Magliocchetti notes Matthew Judon is back in the Patriots’ recruiting business, with his eye on former teammate CB Marlon Humphrey.
- Doug Kyed addresses this week’s Patriots mailbag: Is Justin Fields an option at quarterback?
- Sara Marshall identifies 4 Patriots players we can safely call busts after the 2023 season.
- Phil Perry’s mock draft: The Pas trade for the No. 1 pick, take USC QB Caleb Williams. Should they make that trade?
- Karen Guregian takes her first crack at a first-round mock draft. Pats pick North Carolina QB Drake Maye at No. 3.
- Conor Ryan posts Field Yates’ mock draft pick for the Patriots at No. 3: LSU QB Jayden Daniels.
- Kevin Slane posts his Q&A with ‘The Dynasty’ director Matt Hamachek.
- Ariana Tourangeau tells us how to watch the Patriots Dynasty documentary on Apple TV+ for free.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) NFL key dates for 2024 offseason: Combine, free agency, draft schedule, OTAs, start of training camp.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Trent Brown’s contract with Patriots voids today. /He avoided playing in ‘23.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Franchise tag window opens Tuesday.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) 2024 NFL franchise tag candidates for all 32 teams. Patriots: None.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) QB market in 2024 NFL free agency: Top available players, projected contracts, best team fits.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) Top 25 NFL free agents include Kirk Cousins. Kyle Dugger and Trent Brown included.
- Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com) Top 50: 2024 NFL Draft prospect rankings 1.0.
- Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) Top five 2024 NFL Draft prospects by position 1.0: Jayden Daniels at QB2 over Drake Maye
- Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) Scout’s Notebook: NFL’s eight biggest Super Bowl windows right now: Chiefs, Lions and Ravens top list; don’t sleep on Jets. /No Pats.
- Eric Edholm & Chad Reuter (NFL.com) 2023 NFL rookie grades: Ranking the classes, 1 to 32.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Confusion about NFL’s gambling policy extends to ownership.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Does the NFL have an age discrimination issue?
- Charles McDonald (Yahoo! Sports) 2024 NFL mock draft: QBs go 1-2-3. Pats pick LSU QB Jayden Daniels at No. 3.
BELICHICK
- Lauren Campbell notes Charles Barkley calls Skip Bayless’s take on Bill Belichick ‘stupid and asinine.’ ”Sometimes he makes me want to gain weight back so I can hate him with even more weight.”
- The Pat McAfee Show (ESPN) Adam Vinatieri discusses Bill Belichick’s style of leadership. (2 min. video). Link to the Full episode on YouTube. (43.30 min. video)
Loading comments...