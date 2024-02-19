The New England Patriots are undergoing a massive transformation process this offseason, and the training staff is not immune to change either. Moses Cabrera, the team’s long-time strength and conditioning coach, is not expected back with the organization in 2024 per a report by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Cabrera first arrived in New England in 2011, originally serving as an assistant under Harold Nash. When Nash left the Patriots following the 2015 season, Cabrera was promoted to the head role — one he would hold for the next eight years.

During his time in Foxborough, Cabrera was part of three Super Bowl-winning teams.

The belief is that Cabrera’s assistant of the last six seasons, Deron Mayo, will take over the vacant position atop the Patriots’ training staff. Mayo, of course, is the younger brother of new head coach Jerod Mayo, who spoke about the importance of strength and conditioning work during his introductory presser in January.

“As the season starts to roll, this season when it ends, we start in the weight room,” Mayo said at the time. “I think the weight room is one of the most important areas in the building to evaluate the people you have on your team.”

Now, it appears he is entrusting his brother with leading that part of the operation.