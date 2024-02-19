The New England Patriots have decided to part ways with two of their most experienced players. Defensive tackle Lawrence Guy and safety Adrian Phillips have both been released by the club, as first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Guy, 33, originally joined the Patriots as a free agent in 2017. Over the next seven seasons, he appeared in 118 regular season and playoff games for the team, including a pair of Super Bowls. He proved himself a reliable early-down defender and was voted a team captain at one point, and named to the organization’s Team of the 2010s.

A seventh-round selection in 2011, he started his career with the Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, San Diego Chargers and Baltimore Ravens before arriving in New England. In total, he has 190 total NFL games on his résumé.

Phillips, 31, arrived in New England during the 2020 offseason. The long-time Chargers defensive back and special teamer, who started his pro career as an undrafted free agent in 2014, quickly became a starter in the Patriots secondary — a role he held for three years before seeing his defensive playing time decrease sharply in 2023.

He nonetheless leaves the team having seen action in 68 games, including one playoff contest. In those games, Phillips registered six interceptions — one of them returned for a touchdown — as well as one sack and forced fumble each.

Releasing Guy and Phillips today allows them time to find new teams before the start of the NFL’s free agency period on March 13.