Patriots announce 17 additions to Jerod Mayo’s 2024 coaching staff

Weeks removed from the hires of offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington and special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer, head coach Jerod Mayo’s 2024 staff is now nearing capacity.

The New England Patriots announced the arrivals of 17 assistants on Monday afternoon.

More than a handful of previously unreported names stand among them.

Patriots announce new additions to the coaching staff: https://t.co/uI1rfagVOZ pic.twitter.com/sJDFcGSox0 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 19, 2024

On offense, the Patriots have hired T.C. McCartney as quarterbacks coach, Taylor Embree as running backs coach, Tyler Hughes as wide receivers coach, Tiquan Underwood as assistant wide receivers coach, Bob Bicknell as tight ends coach, Scott Peters as offensive line coach, Robert Kugler as assistant offensive line coach, Ben McAdoo as a senior offensive assistant, as well as Michael McCarthy as an offensive coaching assistant and quality control coach.

On the other side of the ball, New England has officially added Jerry Montgomery as defensive line coach, Drew Wilkins as outside linebackers coach, Dont’a Hightower as inside linebackers coach, along with Vinny DePalma and Jamael Lett as defensive coaching assistants and quality control coaches.

And in the kicking game, the organization has brought on Tom Quinn as special teams assistant coach and Coby Tippett as special teams coaching assistant and quality control coach. Elsewhere, Brian McDonough will move to a full-time role as assistant strength and conditioning coach after working as a consultant for over 20 years.

Hughes, who served as an offensive assistant in Foxborough from 2020 through 2022 before heading to the University of Washington, was among the hires that flew under the radar until Monday’s announcement. Moves involving Bicknell, DePalma, Lett, Quinn, McDonough and Tippett, the son of Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Tippett, had also gone unreported.

New England will reportedly be retaining recent receivers and returners coach Troy Brown and assistant quarterbacks coach Evan Rothstein, plus cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino, safeties coach Brian Belichick and director of skill development Joe Kim for 2024.