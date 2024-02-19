What releasing Lawrence Guy and Adrian Phillips means for the Patriots

The New England Patriots showed a blatant disregard for federal holidays on Monday, not only officially announcing their new-look coaching staff but also parting ways with two former starters: defensive tackle Lawrence Guy and safety Adrian Phillips have been released.

Guy and Phillips have been with the club since 2017 and 2020, respectively, and two of its most experienced players. Now, both have been let go — two moves that impact the team beyond opening up a pair of spots on the 90-man offseason roster.

With that said, let’s take a big-picture look at the two cuts.

DT Lawrence Guy: Released

New England’s longest-tenured defender is gone: A 2011 seventh-round draft pick by the Green Bay Packers, Guy originally joined the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent in March 2017 — making him the team’s longest-tenured defender at the time of his release. In total, he saw action in 118 regular season and playoff games for the team, including its win in Super Bowl LIII.

Guy leaving means two things from an experience perspective: 1.) A leadership void will be created with the one-time team captain no longer part of the equation; 2.) Deatrich Wise Jr., who joined the club as a fourth-round draft pick one month after Guy’s arrival, is the longest-tenured member of the Patriots defense now.

The defensive tackle depth takes a hit: Even though he was getting up there in age, Guy was still a prominent part of the Patriots’ defensive line rotation in 2023. The veteran tackle was on the field for 521 out of 1,138 defensive snaps (45.8%) and was tied for fourth in playing time among the team’s interior linemen.

With him now no longer a part of the equation, the Patriots are down to eight players at the position. Projected core guys Christian Barmore, Davon Godchaux, Deatrich Wise Jr. and Keion White are joined by Daniel Ekuale, Jeremiah Pharms Jr., Sam Roberts and Trysten Hill.

The number of dynasty holdovers decreases rapidly: The number of players who were part of a Patriots Super Bowl team at one point is decreasing rapidly. With Guy no longer part of that group, and with veteran offensive lineman James Ferentz announcing his retirement on Monday, it is now down to eight players — for now:

C David Andrews

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley

OT Trent Brown

LS Joe Cardona

CB J.C. Jackson

CB Jonathan Jones

ST/WR Matthew Slater

DE Deatrich Wise Jr.

Out of those eight, only five are relatively safe bets to be back in 2023. The other three are not: Trent Brown saw his contract void on Monday and is about to enter unrestricted free agency; J.C. Jackson is a likely cap casualty; Matthew Slater is a candidate for retirement.

His and Adrian Phillips’ release frees up over $5 million in cap space: Before getting into Phillips, a look at the salary cap implications of the two moves. Considering the NFL’s Top-51

S Adrian Phillips: Released

Versatility and leadership are pulled from the secondary: Phillips lost his starting position in 2023 and played only a marginal role as a rotational third/fourth safety option behind the likes of Kyle Dugger, Jabrill Peppers and Jalen Mills. However, he still offered a vast amount of experience at multiple positions in the secondary and the kicking game.

With him now gone, so will be the leadership he provided as a jack of all trades — one who handled himself like a classic “Patriot Way” defender: no matter his usage, Phillips was a reliable contributor on the team for the past four seasons.

Only one true safety remains under contract for 2024: Leaving out Brenden Schooler, a core special teamer who is a safety by positional title only, the Patriots now are down to only one safety signed beyond the start of the new league year: with Phillips gone, Jabrill Peppers it the only player at the position still under contract for 2024.

Of course, there are several in-house candidates to increase that number. Pending unrestricted free agent Kyle Dugger is the biggest name among them, while Jalen Mills and Joshuah Bledsoe also are headed for the open market — the former through his contract voiding, the latter as an exclusive rights free agent.

Considering that, one may be inclined to believe that...

New England might feel good about Kyle Dugger’s free agency outlook: The Patriots voluntarily thinning the herd at safety could be a clue when it comes to their plans at the position, especially in regards to one top-tier free agent: Kyle Dugger is scheduled to enter the open market on March 13, and appears to be a prime candidate to be re-signed or at least receive the franchise tag.

While there may not be a correlation between plans to keep Dugger and releasing Phillips, the latter move would leave the team vulnerable at the position in case Dugger is a goner as well. The Patriots, of course, have the resources in order to keep the former second-round draft pick around long-term.

Releasing Phillips might be a sign of a willingness to invest in him as well.

Dugger is not the only member of the safety depth chart heading into an uncertain future, by the way. Jalen Mills is as well, as noted above: the 2021 free agency pickup will see his contract void on March 12, making him a free agent in the process and creating $625,000 in dead cap.

Mills was the No. 3 option at the safety position behind Dugger and Jabrill Peppers — and ahead of Adrian Phillips — last season. Again, releasing Phillips might not have direct ties to his future, but the Patriots would benefit from keeping at least one positionally flexible safety around.

Special teams will feel Phillips’ departure: While he was a starter-level safety his first three years in New England, Phillips was primarily a special teamer in 2023. As such, he was on the field for 321 of a possible 458 kicking game snaps (70.1%) — the fifth-highest play time share on the team.

Phillips not only registered four total tackles as a member of the punt and kickoff coverage teams, he also was part of both return squads. In addition, he served as personal punt protector before veteran Cody Davis returned from the non-football injury list to resume his former role.

With Davis’ future uncertain as well, there was a belief that the team might decide to keep Phillips instead. That did not happen.