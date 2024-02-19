The New England Patriots officially announced 17 new coaching hires on Monday, and they will make up a majority of Jerod Mayo’s staff for the upcoming 2024 season. However, a few holdovers from last year’s crew will also remain with the organization — including Troy Brown and Evan Rothstein.

Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald and Mark Daniels of MassLive were first to report Brown and Rothstein returning. Their future roles are as of yet to be determined, however.

Brown, a member of the Patriots Hall of Fame as a wide receiver and return specialist, joined the team’s coaching staff in 2020. Originally working with running backs and kick returners, he began coaching wide receivers the following year.

The Patriots mutually parting ways with head coach Bill Belichick after the 2023 season put Brown’s future in question as well, but Jerod Mayo reportedly extended an offer for him to return. The 52-year-old will indeed be back, even though he will likely be used in a different capacity in 2024: New England’s wide receivers will be coached by Tyler Hughes and assistant Tiquan Underwood moving forward.

As far as Evan Rothstein is concerned, he arrived alongside Matt Patricia from the Detroit Lions in 2021. While originally starting out in research and analysis, Rothstein moved to an offensive assistant position in his second year with the club. In 2023, he was made assistant quarterbacks coach under Bill O’Brien.

Whether or not he will hold the same title moving forward remains to be seen. The Patriots have hired T.C. McCartney as quarterbacks coach and also have former New York Giants head coach and Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo on staff as a senior offensive assistant.

In addition to Brown and Rothstein, the Patriots will also keep cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino, safeties coach Brian Belichick, and director of skill development Joe Kim. Those moves have been previously reported, even though they have yet to be announced by the club.