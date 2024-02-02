New England Patriots links 2/02/24 - Will 2024 be a stadium half-full, or half-empty kind of year?

Coordinators for all three units have been officially announced by the Patriots. Let’s give a warm, ‘Andy’s room welcome” to Alex Van Pelt (OC), DeMarcus Covington (DC) and Jeremy Springer (ST). Next to come will be solidifying the jobs of the position coaches and support staff. Mike Reiss reports director of scouting Eliot Wolf has been handling GM duties without the title, but the front office positions may be the last to take shape.

So, how is everyone initially feeling about the new hires? A friend of mine texted me this morning, “I’m a Stadium half full kind of fan so I’m going to try and stay optimistic.” That’s a good description of where I am too. Admittedly, my confidence level needs a refill but I’m still riding this train all the way. I’m prepared to give the new leaders some leeway, too. There’s always plenty to criticize, even in a good season - but it doesn’t feel right to dump on a group when they just got together and haven’t even had a chance to meet all in person, let alone build the team. So, good luck to all. This fan is staying optimistic while the process plays out.

May the force be with us all.

TEAM TALK

Patriots announce three new additions to Jerod Mayo's staff: DeMarcus Covington has been promoted to defensive coordinator, Jeremy Springer will serve as special teams coordinator and Alex Van Pelt will serve as offensive coordinator.

Alexandra Francisco notes Jabrill Peppers and Deatrich Wise Jr. reflect on impact of 'Divine Nine'. "At Michigan, I had the bond of brotherhood from my football team, but also from my fraternity. It was the best of both worlds."

Alexandra Francisco reports Tom Brady has been paired with Vermont native Keegan Bradley at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Bills quarterback Josh Allen is also among their foursome as they tee off Thursday.

Senior Bowl Day 2 Debrief: QB performances and other standouts. (2.51 min. video)

