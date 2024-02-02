New England Patriots links 2/02/24 - Will 2024 be a stadium half-full, or half-empty kind of year?

Coordinators for all three units have been officially announced by the Patriots. Let’s give a warm, ‘Andy’s room welcome” to Alex Van Pelt (OC), DeMarcus Covington (DC) and Jeremy Springer (ST). Next to come will be solidifying the jobs of the position coaches and support staff. Mike Reiss reports director of scouting Eliot Wolf has been handling GM duties without the title, but the front office positions may be the last to take shape.
So, how is everyone initially feeling about the new hires? A friend of mine texted me this morning, “I’m a Stadium half full kind of fan so I’m going to try and stay optimistic.” That’s a good description of where I am too. Admittedly, my confidence level needs a refill but I’m still riding this train all the way. I’m prepared to give the new leaders some leeway, too. There’s always plenty to criticize, even in a good season - but it doesn’t feel right to dump on a group when they just got together and haven’t even had a chance to meet all in person, let alone build the team. So, good luck to all. This fan is staying optimistic while the process plays out.
May the force be with us all.
TEAM TALK
- Patriots announce three new additions to Jerod Mayo’s staff: DeMarcus Covington has been promoted to defensive coordinator, Jeremy Springer will serve as special teams coordinator and Alex Van Pelt will serve as offensive coordinator.
- Alexandra Francisco notes Jabrill Peppers and Deatrich Wise Jr. reflect on impact of ‘Divine Nine’. “At Michigan, I had the bond of brotherhood from my football team, but also from my fraternity. It was the best of both worlds.”
- Alexandra Francisco reports Tom Brady has been paired with Vermont native Keegan Bradley at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Bills quarterback Josh Allen is also among their foursome as they tee off Thursday.
- Senior Bowl Day 2 Debrief: QB performances and other standouts. (2.51 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Kadlick takes a look at what’s next for Jerod Mayo now that the team has made their offensive, defensive, and special teams coordinator hires for 2024 official on Thursday.
- Karen Guregian lays out what Alex Van Pelt has to look forward to as the new Patriots offensive coordinator and suggests his title should be “Miracle Worker”.
- Mike D’Abate reports the Patriots opt for experience in their hiring of former Cleveland Browns coach Alex Van Pelt as their new offensive coordinator.
- Alex Barth offers his initial reaction to the surprise hire of Alex Van Pelt, why he was available, has he called plays, and more. He’s older (53), more experienced with multiple stints as an offensive coordinator, has worked extensively with quarterbacks, and isn’t from a Sean McVay or Kyle Shanahan tree.
- Andrew Callahan tells us seven things to know about new Pats offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.
- Mark Daniels says Alex Van Pelt was the 12th coach interviewed by Jerod Mayo and the third coach who came in for an in-person interview. He beat out a group of coaches with a wide range of experience and age.
- Alex Barth explains how the Patriots process of building their offensive coaching staff under Alex Van Pelt is starting to take place.
- Conor Ryan notes that according to Mike Reiss, the Patriots are targeting targeting Andy Dickerson to run their offensive line in 2024. Dickerson played college football at Tufts from 1999 to 2002.
- 95.5 The Sports Hub guest Mike Reiss explains how director of scouting Eliot Wolf has been handling GM duties without the title.
- Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry discuss how long the Pats’ rebuild will take.
- Daniel Flick discusses ESPN’s poor ranking of the Patriots’ Super Bowl wins in NFL history. “In essence, five of New England’s six Super Bowl teams were rated in the bottom 21 title squads of all time.” /Wow. The pretzel twisting to disrespect and discredit the Patriots is real and alive at ESPN.
- Taylor Kyles’ Patriots 2024 Draft prospect tracker: Matt Groh leading the charge; All reported interviews, meetings, workouts, and other connections between the Patriots and upcoming draft prospects.
- Mike D’Abate identifies five offensive players Pats fans might want to watch at this year’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.
- Taylor Kyles’ 2024 Senior Bowl Preview: Tight Ends. With Hunter Henry, Pharaoh Brown, and Mike Gesicki all set to hit free agency, here’s a preview of each tight end prospect at the Senior Bowl.
- Alex Barth’s 2024 Draft Profiles: Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy.
- Chris Mason posts Robert and Jonathan Kraft’s letter to Patriots season ticket holders.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Feature (ESPN) 57 Super Bowl rings, 57 stories: Big and small, lost and found, each ring has a unique tale to tell.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2024 NFL head-coaching hires grades: Commanders ‘D+’ for Dan Quinn; Chargers get ‘A’ for Jim Harbaugh swing. Jerod Mayo: C+.
- Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz (USA Today) Winners and losers of 2024 NFL coaching moves: Which teams made out best? Winner: Jerod Mayo. Loser: Bill Belichick, Mike Vrabel.
- Matt Verderame (SI) Revealing the Top 10 most influential teams in NFL History: A countdown from 50. No. 9. 2001 New England Patriots.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) Projecting NFL QB moves: Trades, signings, cuts, draft picks.
- Chad Reuter (NFL.com) Six prospects who stood out in East-West Shrine Bowl.
- Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com) Top 10 NFL draft winners from week of Senior Bowl practice.
- Matt Verderame (SI) 2024 Senior Bowl, what we learned: Don’t sleep on the corners, a tight end drop-off and legit QB questions.
- Jarrett Bailey (TouchdownWire) Secret superstars of the Senior Bowl, Day 3.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2024 NFL Honors ballot: CBS Sports experts cast final votes for MVP, Coach of the Year and more top awards.
- Grant Gordon (NFL.com) 2024 Pro Bowl Games: What we learned from Thursday’s competitions.
- Matt Verderame (SI) Hey, Roger Goodell, it’s time to fix the Pro Bowl.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Joint NFL/NFLPA committee finds similar injury rates on grass and turf fields in 2023.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) NFL continues to explore shifting to XFL-style low-impact kickoff.
- Judy Battista (NFL.com) NFL’s prioritization of player safety leads to promising injury data for 2023 season.
BELICHICK
- Taylor Kyles reports Bill Belichick won’t coach in the NFL in 2024.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) 2024 NFL coaching cycle’s biggest takeaway might be about the candidates who didn’t get hired. Bill Belichick, Pete Carroll and a few rising coordinators are still out there
