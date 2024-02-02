The New England Patriots have made their next big move of the offseason, hiring Alex Van Pelt as the new offensive coordinator. An experienced assistant coach, who spent the last four seasons coordinating the Cleveland Browns’ offense, the 53-year-old will be tasked with rebuilding a unit that has struggled in back-to-back years.

How Van Pelt will try to get New England’s offense back on track will be seen. The same is true for which players he will use to run his West Cost-based system: he will rely on several already under contract with the team, but given the dire state of affairs will likely also be tasked with adding as-of-yet acquired into the mix.

That talent will come through both the draft and free agency, and while he is not a primary decision maker in either of those areas he likely will have an input and get a chance to lobby for players he sees worthy of being brought aboard. Who will those players be? That is anybody’s guess outside of One Patriot Place (and even they might not have any concrete plans in that regard at this point in time).

Knowing Van Pelt’s coaching history, however, here are a few players we will definitely keep an eye on once free agency begins in mid-March — headlined by one familiar face.

QB Jacoby Brissett

Brissett is a familiar name in New England. A third-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2016, he spent time in Indianapolis and Miami before arriving in Cleveland in 2022.

Starting the first 11 games of the season in place of a suspended Deshaun Watson, he played some of the best football of his career. Brissett completed 236 of 369 passes (64.0%) for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns and 6 interceptions while also averaging 5.0 yards per carry as a runner and finding the end zone twice.

“I think our system does benefit him and allows us to use him under center, play-action and things that suit his play style,” Van Pelt said about Brissett at the time.

He left after only one season, but might now be a realistic free agency target for his former club due to his experience with both Van Pelt and the Patriots. If New England wants to add a mentor-type presence to its quarterback room, the 31-year-old could be atop the wish list regardless of who else the club brings in at the position.

Other free agents to watch

QB Baker Mayfield: Mayfield staying in Tampa Bay seems likely after what was a bounce-back season for him in 2023. However, if the Patriots want to bring him aboard they would have the resources to do so and now an offensive coordinator who has experience with him.

While the Browns decided to ship him off when Deshaun Watson became available, he did play some solid football under Van Pelt in 2020 and 2021. Starting 32 combined regular season and playoff games, he completed 602 of 975 passes (61.7%) for 7,040 yards with 47 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.

TE Harrison Bryant: A fourth-round draft pick by the Browns in 2020, he appeared in 65 games the last four seasons and caught 89 passes for 791 yards and 10 touchdowns. His production is not necessarily eye-popping, but his experience with Van Pelt’s system in combination with positional versatility, relative youth (he will turn 26 in April), and a likely moderate asking price might make him an attractive target.

To be fair, though, almost every tight end should be for the Patriots at this point. They have only one tight end under contract for 2024, after all, and even that one — in-season pickup La’Michael Pettway — is far from a lock to make the team. Moves will happen, and adding Bryant as a rotational No. 2 might be one to consider.

WR James Proche: The SMU product was seen as a potential New England target back in the 2020 NFL Draft, due to his abilities in the slot and intriguing athletic makeup. Four years later, he enters free agency having played 53 career games between his stints in Baltimore and Cleveland — the latter with Van Pelt as his OC.

His career receiving production has been disappointing — 25 catches for 278 yards — but his abilities in the kicking game might make him a worthy consideration, if only as a camp body.

TE Pharaoh Brown: The only Patriots free agent listed here, Brown’s free agency outlook might have just changed with Van Pelt arriving. The two, after all, have a common history together: Brown was in Cleveland alongside the new OC both during the summer of 2020 and then later during the 2022 season as well. And while he only caught five passes for 45 yards during his time under Van Pelt, he did start five games and provide value as a blocker.

“He is a guy who understands his role, what he is going to do and where he is going to play in our system,” Van Pelt said about him in 2022. “Liked him when he was here last. Impressed with his ability to block in the run game. He gives us an ability to have a true big-Y in there that can help you in the run game and still contribute in the pass game.”

OT Geron Christian: The 2018 third-round draft pick has bounced around the league before arriving in Cleveland in October 2023. He started out on the Browns’ practice squad, but eventually ended the year starting nine games at left tackle.

Christian was inconsistent, and surrendered five sacks as well as 23 other quarterback pressures. However, the circumstances of his arrival did not do him any favors; if Van Pelt therefore thinks the 28-year-old might have some potential for a team in dire need of tackle depth and talent, he could become a low-cost addition via the open market.

Other players not listed here include some of the Patriots’ supposed internal priorities this free agency. At the very top of that list stands Michael Onwenu, whose presence would help settle things down and make the entire offensive line a better one. In addition, players such as Kendrick Bourne and Ezekiel Elliott look like natural fits for the offense Van Pelt is likely to run in New England.