The New England Patriots are already in the middle of a franchise-altering offseason. They have a new head coach, restructured their front office, and are expected to overhaul their roster from the top down.

Free agency will be a key part of this process. And while adding external players to the mix will undoubtably happen, there are also quite a few in-house free agents to be taken care of. In total, 24 are headed toward the open market this spring and in need of a new contract.

Among them is running back Ezekiel Elliott, the next player in our free agency profile series.

Hard facts

Name: Ezekiel Elliott

Position: Running back

Opening day age: 29 (7/22/1995)

Size: 6’0”, 225 lbs

Jersey number: 15

Free agency status: Unrestricted free agent

Experience

A standout at Ohio State, Elliott heard his named called fourth overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2016 NFL Draft. Piling up 15 rushing touchdowns and a league-high 322 attempts and 1,631 rushing yards his rookie year, Elliott made his mark immediately as he was named a First-team All-Pro and earned a Pro Bowl nod.

After his rookie campaign, Elliott was suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy in 2017. The back played in just 10 games for the Cowboys later that season and rushed for 983 yards and seven touchdowns.

The 2018 season then saw Elliott take back off on the field as he won his second rushing title in three years with 1,434 yards on the ground. The back also caught a career-high 77 passes en route to leading the league with 381 total touches.

The success led to the Cowboys picking up the back’s fifth-year option in the offseason. However, Elliott began a hold out during training camp which resulted in a six-year contract extension with the Cowboys worth $90 million ($50 million guaranteed). That year he earned his third Pro Bowl nod finishing with 1,357 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns to go along with 54 receptions.

Elliott took a bit of a step back the following year as he failed to reach the 1,000-yard mark for only the second time in his career (despite playing 15 games). The following season, Elliott again saw his carries diminish as he dealt with knee and ankle injuries but still managed 1,002 rushing yards while appearing in 17 games.

It was the 2022 season that saw Elliott’s workload took a significant decrease as Tony Pollard saw increased snaps in Dallas’ backfield. Despite scoring 12 touchdowns, Elliott saw career-lows for the time in attempts (231), rushing yards (876), yards per attempts (3.8), and receptions (17).

The back was then released in March following the season despite having three years remaining on his extension. It took Elliott until the middle of August to sign on with his next team as the Patriots gave him a one-year contract.

2023 review

Stats: 17 games (5 starts) | 539 offensive snaps (51 percent) | 184 rushing attempts, 642 rushing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns, 51 receptions, 313 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns

Season recap: Signing on in the middle of August, Elliott came as advertised to Foxboro. While the rushing statistics may not jump off the page (career-low 3.5 yards per carry), the back was a hard runner between the tackles that was often negatively impacted by his offensive line.

After easing into things to start the season, Elliott took on a workhorse roll for New England once Rhamondre Stevenson suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 12. That included handling a season-high 29 touches the following week where he totaled 140 scrimmage yards and a score in a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Elliott’s added value as a pass catcher played a big part of New England’s offense down the stretch. The veteran tallied five-plus catches in four of his last five games in order to lead the team with 51 receptions. However, the back did struggle at times in blitz protection despite being known for his pass pro ability.

Free agency preview

What is his contract history? Originally playing on his four-year rookie contract worth roughly $25 million, Elliott signed a lucrative six-year, $90 million extension with the Cowboys. However, the back was released three years later which led him to signing a one-year deal with New England worth $3 million.

Which teams might be in the running? Elliott’s market was weak last season which led him to joining the Patriots in mid-August. However, the veteran proved he still has some gas left in the tank and could be appealing to a contender next season. That could include the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, or Cincinnati Bengals.

Why should he be expected back? Elliott proved to be a strong pair with Stevenson in the Patriots’ backfield last season and could be even better with improved offensive line play. The back enjoyed working with Stevenson and was a strong veteran presence throughout the year in New England’s locker room.

Why should he be expected to leave? With Alex Van Pelt taking over the offense, the new coordinator may prefer a back with a bit more juice in order to get outside the tackles in their zone schemes. And entering Year 9, Elliott may prefer to go to a team with a better shot of contending next season.

What is his projected free agency outcome? While New England should entertain retaining Elliott, it would be no surprise to see the veteran explore opportunities with teams that project to be in contention next season. No matter what he decides, Elliott’s performance in 2023 could earn him a slight raise over the $3 million contract he earned last summer.

What do you think about Ezekiel Elliott heading into free agency? Will the Patriots try to keep him around? Or will they want to go in a different direction at cornerback? Please head down to the comment section to discuss.