New England Patriots links 2/20/24 - Strength of character: Matthew Slater retires

TEAM TALK
- Patriots captain Matthew Slater has announced his retirement after 16 NFL seasons. /You will be missed.
- Photos: Best of Matthew Slater.
- Interview: Matthew Slater’s family reflects on legendary special teams Patriots career. (8 min. video)
- Patriots announce 17 new additions to the coaching staff. Here are their photos.
- Evan Lazar tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Should the Patriots actually focus on cefense in free agency?
- Patriots Mock Draft: Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar debate top draft picks and players to watch, including quarterbacks Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr., Jayden Daniels and more. (9 min. videos)
LOCAL LINKS
- Karen Guregian reports the franchise tag window starts today and remains open for two weeks. Which player should the Patriots hit with the tag if they can’t come to terms on an extension before free agency?
- Mike Kadlick takes a look at three players that are deserving of New England’s franchise tag.
- Chris Mason breaks down which Patriots player is most likely to get the franchise tag.
- Mike Kadlick reports Trent Brown’s career with the Patriots looks officially to be over.
- Alex Barth lists the Patriots 2024 coaching staff, including new and returning coaches.
- Mike Kadlick analyzes Jerod Mayo’s new coaching staff.
- Mark Daniels mentions that Troy Brown will return to the Patriots staff in 2024 (title unknown). Evan Rothstein, Mike Pellegrino, Brian Belichick, and Joe Kim are also returning.
- Mark Daniels suggests five veteran free agent tackles to help the Pats revamp their tackle position.
- Nathanial Marrero thumbnails some free agents that could help the Patriots fill their need for wide receivers after having one of the worst offenses in football last season.
- Mike D’Abate discusses how the Patriots are creating some financial flexibility at the expense of veteran leadership by releasing defensive tackle Lawrence Guy and safety Adrian Phillips.
- Mike D’Abate reports Patriots reserve OL James Ferentz, an 8-year NFL veteran, announced his retirement Monday.
- Lauren Campbell passes along a report explaining why Kirk Cousins and the Vikings haven’t agreed on new deal.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) NFL franchise tag window opens today. The three tender options explained: Non-exclusive franchise tag, Exclusive franchise tag, and Transition tag.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Full list of NFL players, by team, with contracts that void ahead of 2024 free agency. Patriots: Trent Brown.
- Matt Verderame (SI) AFC East forecast 2024: One move every team should make this offseason. Creating salary cap space and upgrading at receiver and OL are the top priorities for the Bills, Dolphins, Patriots and Jets.
- Mike Okada (NFL.com) AFC cut candidates: Potential cap casualties heading into free agency. J.C. Jackson included.
- Nate Davis (USA Today) Ranking 10 teams positioned to make major progress during 2024 offseason. Patriots 6th.
- Ali Bhanpuri (NFL.com) Four hypothetical trade packages for the Bears’ No. 1 pick. Patriots included.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) Scouting reports: LSU QB Jayden Daniels and North Carolina QB Drake Maye.
- Jarrett Bailey (TouchdownWire) Three NFL free agent defenders that are being slept on.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Report: Paramount, Comcast have discussed combining streaming services.
BELICHICK
- Ben Volin observes Bill Belichick is being portrayed as the villain in ‘The Dynasty,’ and explains why he deserves better. [Free] /Good read.
- Garrett Podell (CBS Sports) Bill Belichick doesn’t have to be ‘in charge of everything’ at next job, ex-Patriots coach told Jimmy Johnson. Belichick spent some time with Johnson, and said he’s open to a different arrangement.
