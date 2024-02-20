What Matthew Slater’s retirement means for the Patriots

After 16 seasons in the NFL — all with the New England Patriots — long-time team captain Matthew Slater is officially hanging up his cleats. The 38-year old announced his retirement on Tuesday to conclude what should be a Hall of Fame career.

The Patriots will now be without Slater for the first time since the 2009 season, which will make quite the impact both on and off the field. Here is how.

Massive organizational change continues: The Patriots organization was already set to be drastically different in 2024 as the team moved on from Bill Belichick earlier this offseason. After seeing their coach of the last 24 years part ways, the Patriots will now also lose their longest tenured player.

As mentioned above, Slater suited up for 16 years in New England and appeared in a combined 264 regular season and playoff games. He was a pillar on three Super Bowl Championship teams. Slater’s retirement also comes a day after the team moved on from Lawerence Guy, who was New England’s longest tenured defensive player.

New England loses their top leader: While Slater made quite the impact on the field, his contributions off of it was what made him such a special player. The specialist served as a team captain for New England for the last 13 seasons as he became one of the most well respected voices in all of football.

“All the Pro Bowls and recognition that’s so well deserved, and personally, what he brings to the team off the field: Leadership, work ethic, guidance, motivation etc. is very unique and extraordinary. At the very top,” Bill Belichick said earlier this season about his captain.

The respect his own teammates have for him was on display in the 2023-24 regular season finale, when nearly the entire roster wore special No. 18 hoodies in warmups ahead of his anticipated last game.

With Slater now off to retirement, New England will need at least one new captain in 2024. That number could grow, as Mac Jones, Hunter Henry, and David Andrews’ future with the organization could be in doubt.

Captain duties: Captains have many roles for NFL teams across the league, but two of Slater’s were specially well-known throughout his tenure.

One of those was handling coin toss duties, and New England must now have someone new perhaps still calling heads. It’s a role that Slater has become known for with several big playoff coin toss victories. When Slater missed New England Week 16 game this season, those responsibilities fell to fellow captains Ja’Whaun Bentley and Deatrich Wise.

Additionally, Slater was the one who broke down the team huddle inside the locker room following a victory — continuing the infamous “Aww Yeah!” tradition. A new voice must now take over the post game huddle, and perhaps Jabrill Peppers is a name to watch as he addressed the team before Slater earlier this season after a win against the Buffalo Bills.

Special teams shakeup: If you ask Bill Belichick, New England just lost the greatest special teams player of all-time.

“I think Slater is eventually going to be a Hall of Fame candidate,” Belichick said back in Dec. “I would say this guy has been as productive as anybody has ever been at his position throughout his entire career, which is very lengthy. I think he’s the best that’s ever done what he’s done...”

Slater’s play and resume backup Belichick’s claims, as he retires with 10 Pro Bowl nods and a pair of First Team All-Pro honors. He also retires as New England’s all-time leader in special teams tackles with 159.

The Patriots new regime — which features first time special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer — will now be tasked with attempting to replace the massive void that Slater, who played a career-high 89 percent of New England’s special teams snaps last season, leaves behind. Part of they may include looking for Brenden Schooler to take the next step forward in his development at the gunner position.