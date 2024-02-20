Long-time New England Patriots captain Matthew Slater announced his retirement from pro football on Tuesday, ending a career that spanned 16 seasons and will go down as one of the great special teams stories in NFL history.

Given his status as a potential future Pro Football Hall of Famer, and surefire lock to make the Patriots Hall of Fame one day, Slater’s retirement triggered a wave of reactions. In the aftermath of the announcement, companions past and present shared their thoughts on the 38-year-old and what he meant to them individually and the Patriots as a whole.

Among them was the team’s current head coach, Jerod Mayo.

“Matthew and I entered the NFL together in 2008, and I was fortunate to play my entire career with him,” Mayo said in a statement released by the Patriots. “Matthew’s leadership, attitude, intelligence and dedication created a professional football career that will most definitely earn him enshrinement in both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Patriots Hall of Fame.”

Mayo’s predecessor also sang a similar tune: Bill Belichick, who selected Slater in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft, also published a statement.

“Matthew Slater deserves every accolade someone could receive,” Belichick noted. “He is a once in a lifetime person, and the best core special teams player in NFL history. His daily, weekly, and yearly work ethic, paved the way for his unsurpassed performance.”

Belichick and Mayo were just the tip of the iceberg when it came to reactions. Several of his former teammates took to social media to express their thoughts, including David Andrews, Devin McCourty, and Mac Jones.

In addition, former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady referred to Slater as “one of a kind” in an Instagram comment, while ex-wide receiver Julian Edelman wrote that Slater was, “THE Patriot.”

“We always talk about the Patriot way. But Slater lived it,” Edelman noted. “He picked me up when I needed it, and challenged me when I needed it. Without him I wouldn’t have been half the player or half the man I am today. Congrats on the HOF career, Slate.”

Slater appeared in 239 regular season and 25 playoff contests for the Patriots over the course of his career, and became a cornerstone of the team’s second-era dynasty. The 10-time Pro Bowl selection and winner of the Bart Starr Award was also one of the most well-respected players in football.

The outpour of reactions to his retirement say it all, with Patriots owner Robert Kraft perfectly summing up what Slater meant to his team both on and off the field.

“Matthew’s dedication, leadership and talent have been instrumental to our success, and his impact extends far beyond the field,” he noted in his own statement. “His character and commitment to our organization, his teammates and the game of football are unparalleled.”

Jerod Mayo’s full statement reads as follows:

Matthew Slater — my friend, former co-captain, three-time Super Bowl Champion, five-time first-team All-Pro and 10-time Pro-Bowler — is an all-time great. He is an incredible human being and an extraordinary father, husband, son, friend and teammate, to name just a few of the many key roles he plays for countless people who have been fortunate enough to be graced by his presence. Matthew and his lovely family, including his wife, Shahrzad, and beautiful children, Jeremiah, Hannah, Noah and Micah, are led by faith and commitment, example and action. Matthew and I entered the NFL together in 2008, and I was fortunate to play my entire career with him. Matthew’s leadership, attitude, intelligence and dedication created a professional football career that will most definitely earn him enshrinement in both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Patriots Hall of Fame. Matthew is a winner in football, but his accomplishments far exceed the field. He is a winner in life. I know that Matthew will continue to make profound impact on so many in his community, both personally and professionally. Matthew is my dear friend for life. I thank him for the man he is and wish him the very best in all future endeavors. I know he will be great at whatever he chooses to do next.

Bill Belichick’s full statement reads as follows:

Matthew Slater deserves every accolade someone could receive. He is a once in a lifetime person, and the best core special teams player in NFL history. His daily, weekly, and yearly work ethic, paved the way for his unsurpassed performance. Matthew is the finest example of what an intense competitor and human being should be. He has been a great role model for the teams, players and coaches that I have coached. Matthew is exceedingly kind, and supremely loved and respected by all his peers. I am one of many who feel incredibly blessed to be his teammate, coach, and friend.

Robert Kraft’s full statement reads as follows: