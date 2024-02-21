New England Patriots links 2/21/24 - ‘Tis better to receive: Rebuilding at WR

TEAM TALK
- Transactions: Patriots release DT Lawrence Guy Sr. and S Adrian Phillips.
- Mike Dussault reports Jerod Mayo will introduce his coordinators to the media and to the public on Wednesday.
- Evan Lazar’s NFL Draft Tiers: Pre-Combine wide receiver rankings. Luckily, the 2024 NFL Draft is loaded with talent at the receiver position.
- Alexandra Francisco reports Matthew Slater’s retirement announcement sparked an outpouring of gratitude and support from Patriots coaches and teammates, past and present.
- Highlights: Matthew Slater’s legendary 16-year Patriots career. (1.45 min. video)
- Highlights: Matthew Slater’s last locker room speech for the Patriots. (45 second video)
- Mic’d Up: Matthew Slater’s final Patriots game. (7 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered: Matthew Slater’s retirement announcement, coaching staff update, Which draft QB has best fit. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Christopher Simoneau breaks down the Patriots offensive roster.
- Mark Daniels suggests five veteran free agent receivers to help the Pats revamp their Wide Receiver position.
- Phil Perry details his plan on how the Patriots can ‘burn some cash’ in free agency. With about $75 million to spend after the reported departures of Adrian Phillips and Lawrence Guy, the Patriots have plenty of work ahead fill the massive holes that currently exist on their roster.
- Justin Leger highlights Ted Johnson and Mike GIardi discussing if the Patriots should pay the hefty price and franchise tag offensive lineman Mike Onwenu.
- Jerry Thornton ranks the Patriots’ must-keep free agents.
- Chris Mason takes a look at how many Super Bowl winners are left on Patriots.
- Justin Leger notes Matthew Slater announces his NFL retirement with a heartfelt statement.
- Lauren Campbell highlights CB Marcus Jones on Karen Guregian’s “Eye on Foxborough” podcast, thanking Bill Belichick and sharing his biggest takeaway playing under him. “I want to give a big thanks to coach Belichick. All the stuff that he’s done for the organization and community, everything as a whole. He’s the one that ended up seeing things in me and drafting me. So that was a blessing,”
- Harrison Reno makes a bold prediction: Patriots sign QB Baker Mayfield.
- Khari Thompson offers a few thoughts on Tom Brady, Drew Bledsoe, and the beginning of the Patriots dynasty from parts 1 and 2 of the 10-part documentary.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph discuss the buzz around QB Jimmy Garoppolo, OC Alex Van Pelt’s philosophy and “The Dynasty” docuseries. (39 min.)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate shares his thoughts on Matthew Slater’s retirement, his case for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and shares a personal family connection. (27 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Nate Tice (Yahoo! Sports) NFL combine primer: Position-by-position summaries, players to watch ahead of big week in Indianapolis.
- Bryan Murphy (Sporting News) NFL franchise tags, explained: Updated position values, deadlines and rules to know for 2024.
- Dan Treacy (Sporting News) NFL salary cap, explained: Every team’s space available to sign free agents in 2024.
- Brad Spielberger (PFF) Cut candidates for all 32 NFL teams. Patriots: CB J.C. Jackson. Salary Cap Details: $0 dead money, $14,375,000 cap savings.
- Brad Spielberger (PFF) 2024 NFL Free Agent Rankings: Top 200 players set to enter free agency.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) NFL free agency 2024 QB market: Top available players, projected contracts, best team fits.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Will Kirk Cousins get a fully-guaranteed contract on the open market?
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) 2024 NFL free agency: Ranking top 10 running backs available, projected contracts, best team fits.
- Nate Davis (USA Today) Ranking 10 NFL teams most in jeopardy of losing key players this offseason
- Conor Orr (SI) 2024 NFL Power Rankings: Way-too-early edition. Patriots 31st: If this were an advertisement, the pitch would be something like: still the worst roster in football, now with less Bill Belichick! How anyone thinks removing one of the greatest coaches in NFL history will immediately improve the prospects of the team is beyond me. At best, we’re looking for them to safely land the plane when it comes to fixing the QB position.
- Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com) 2024 NFL mock draft 2.0. Pats pick Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 3.
- Bill Barnwell (ESPN) Deep Dive: 49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl overtime decision: Did Kyle Shanahan blow it?
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Super Bowl rally shooting started because someone was “looking at” someone else.
BELICHICK
- Mike Kadlick notes Bill Belichick releases a statement on ‘once in a lifetime person’ Matthew Slater’s retirement.
- Chris Mason notes retiring Matthew Slater thanks ‘best coach’ ever Bill Belichick.
