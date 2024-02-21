The New England Patriots are already in the middle of a franchise-altering offseason. They have a new head coach, restructured their front office, and are expected to overhaul their roster from the top down.

Free agency will be a key part of this process. And while adding external players to the mix will undoubtably happen, there are also quite a few in-house free agents to be taken care of. In total, 22 are headed toward the open market this spring and in need of a new contract.

Among them is special teamer Christian Elliss, the next player in our free agency profile series.

Hard facts

Name: Christian Elliss

Position: Special teams/Off-the-ball linebacker

Opening day age: 25 (1/2/1999)

Size: 6’3”, 231 lbs

Jersey number: 53

Free agency status: Exclusive rights free agent

Experience

Before joining the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2021, Elliss spent four seasons at the University of Idaho. He appeared in 33 games during his college career and twice was named a first-team All-Big Sky Conference selection. Playing both on and off the line of scrimmage as well as in the kicking game, he left the Vandals with 266 career tackles as well as two interceptions and forced fumbles each.

Despite his success in college, Elliss’ NFL career was off to a rocky start. The Minnesota Vikings picked him off as a UDFA, but let him go again in preseason. He briefly joined the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad, and later also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, before rejoining the Eagles in late November of his rookie compaign.

From that point on, he found some stability in his pro career. Elliss made his career debut later that season, and went on to appear in a combined 22 regular season and playoff games for the club until December 2023. At that point, he was let go again — opening the door to join the Patriots.

In total, Elliss has played 26 games at the NFL level and notched 25 tackles on defense and 12 more on special teams.

2023 review

Stats (Philadelphia): 12 games (1 start) | 119 defensive snaps (14.6%), 238 special teams snaps (76.0%) | 16 tackles, 3 missed tackles (15.8%) | 7 targets, 5 catches (71.4%), 67 yards | 3 quarterback pressures (3 hurries) | 5 special teams tackles, 2 missed tackles (28.6%)

Stats (New England): 4 games (0 starts) | 87 special teams snaps (72.5%) | 2 special teams tackles, 1 missed tackle (33.3%)

Season recap: Elliss was able to establish himself as a valuable special teams presence and depth option at the linebacker position during his 2022 sophomore campaign, and entered his third season in the NFL with the hope of building on that foundation. He managed to do that, at least initially: the former rookie free agent made the Eagles’ 53-man roster out of training camp — a first for him — and saw extensive action through their first 12 games.

Most of that came on special teams. Playing on five units, Elliss played 238 of a possible 313 kicking game snaps through Week 13, and ranked among the team leaders in playing time share in the game’s third phase with 76.0 percent.

Along the way, Elliss registered five kicking game tackles — bringing his total to 21. He also registered 16 takedowns as a rotational linebacker for the Eagles, after all.

His work on defense, however, was more miss than hit. After Elliss played 34 snaps in the season opener against the Patriots, he was on the field for only 14 total over the next nine contests. It took an injury to teammate Zach Cunningham in Week 11 for the third-year man to increase his opportunities again; by the time the Eagles cut him in early December, he therefore had played 119 of 813 defensive snaps (14.6%).

Elliss’ release nonetheless came as a minor surprise; he had an argument to remain on the roster due to his special teams work. However, Philadelphia needed the roster spot after signing free agent Shaquille Leonard — exposing Elliss to the waiver wire as a result.

The Eagles likely would have brought him back, but the Patriots and five other teams put in waivers claims. New England had the lowest priority, bringing him in and inserting him into their own kicking game operation right away: over the final four weeks of the season, Elliss saw action on the kickoff and punt return and coverage teams and was on the field for 87 of 120 total snaps. He registered a pair of tackles.

Free agency preview

What is his contract history? Even though he is only coming off his third season in the NFL, Elliss has signed several NFL contracts already. That is the nature of a player unable to keep a steady job early on in his career. His most recent deal, which the Patriots claimed off waivers, was a two-year, $1.58 million pact that will expire in mid-March. In total, Over the Cap estimates his career earnings at just under $1.5 million.

Which teams might be in the running? Special teams players usually do not enjoy a lively free agency market. That said, if Elliss is allowed to enter the open market as an exclusive rights free agent there are quite a few teams who would benefit from giving him a shot. The Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers all will need to upgrade their kicking game operation in 2024.

Why should he be expected back? The Patriots need to improve on special teams, but they will have to do so without long-time captain Matthew Slater. With the 38-year-old announcing his retirement, the door is open for other core special teamers to emerge. Elliss may or may not become that, but there is no harm in giving him an opportunity to showcase his talents on what will be a low-cost contract.

Why should he be expected to leave? The Patriots have hired a new special teams coordinator, and he might have different plans when it comes to structuring his unit. That and Elliss being a likely non-factor on defense are about the only valid reasons not to bring him back into the mix.

What is his projected free agency outcome? As an exclusive rights free agent, Elliss is only allowed to negotiate with the Patriots before his contract is set to expire at the official start of free agency. Likewise, they are the only ones able to offer him a contract as stipulated by the NFL-NFLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement — something that is expected to happen. Elliss will therefore be back in New England on a one-year, $985,000 minimum deal.

What do you think about Christian Elliss heading into free agency? Will the Patriots bring him back? Or will they go in another direction under new special teams leadership? Please head down to the comment section to discuss.