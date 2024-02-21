The New England Patriots offense and special teams will look drastically different in 2024. The defensive side of the ball also has not been immune to change this offseason, but it was not quite as far-reaching — starting at the very top of the unit.

Newly-hired defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington has been with the Patriots since 2017, most recently working as the team’s D-line coach. On Wednesday, Covington was officially introduced to the media in his new role, and the topic of change also was brought up.

At least philosophically, it appears there will not be a lot of it.

“I would say the defense won’t change as much,” Covington predicted.

“When you turn on the tape, what we want to see is a physical team, a team that plays with good discipline and fundamentals, and a team that attacks the football and takes it away from the opponent. That’s what we’re trying to look for with our defense. And a team that goes out there and plays together for one another — that type of togetherness, that’s what we’re really looking for.”

Covington joined the Patriots as a coaching assistant before being promoted to outside linebackers coach in 2019. One year later, he moved to the defensive line — a job he held until January, when new head coach Jerod Mayo put the keys to the defense in his hands.

That defense has been quite successful the last few years. With both its architect (Bill Belichick) and play caller (Steve Belichick) now gone, however, the pressure is on Covington to keep the group performing at a high level.

In order to do that, the 34-year-old is focusing on what was built over the past two decades and how he can expand on that.

“The foundation, that’s what starts everything,” Covington explained. “The foundation is built solid you can continue to add on top of it and it won’t fall. That foundation was set before me. And we just continue to add on to that foundation; our players are going to continue to add on to that foundation. And then the coaches that we’re bringing in, and the coaches that we have, just continue to build on that.”

When it comes to Covington’s staff, there will be some familiarity as well. Both cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino and safeties coach Brian Belichick will be back, and join a staff that will also feature former Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower as a first-time assistant.

Nonetheless, Covington knows that change is one of the few constants in the NFL. A look at the rest of the coaching roster is proof of that, as is the list of free agents featuring multiple key defenders such as Kyle Dugger, Anfernee Jennings and Josh Uche.

“Every year’s a new year, so we don’t know exactly what’s going to happen; what’s going to be the cards that we’re dealt. But we need to be ready for everything,” Covington said.

“We need to try to be good at everything, and just try to go out there and eliminate points, and do the things that I said that we want to be as a defense. I think if we play to that type of standard, and when we look at the tape, I think we’ll turn out and we’ll be happy with the product that we put out on the field.”