The New England Patriots hired Alex Van Pelt this offseason to be Jerod Mayo’s offensive coordinator. He’ll now have the job of getting a passing attack that ranked dead last in 2023 back on track.

In order to do so, the Patriots must figure out who will be under center this offseason. As for Van Pelt’s dream quarterback, three qualifications are key.

“Smart, tough, and a leader,” Van Pelt said at his introductory press conference Wednesday. “You put them in those categories. And obviously, there’s accuracy in the pass game, and mobility, and decision making — there’s a lot that goes into it. But at the end of the day, that role is such an important role for the rest of not just the offense but for the team as well. A guy that’s a true leader that can come in and really understands his teammates and gets the best out of those guys.

“The physical attributes are obviously important, but if a guy is a great leader, and can come in and make good decisions, and throw the ball accurately, those are all pluses. The guys that I’ve been around that are the great players are often the best leaders and the most competitive guys as well.”

The Patriots will heavy plenty of options on the quarterback market this offseason, which includes their on fourth-year QB Mac Jones. Van Pelt mentioned he has already met Jones during his short stint in New England and that “everything is on the table” about his future moving forward.

However, there’s a strong sense that New England will move on from Jones. His replacement could then likely come in the NFL Draft where the Patriots hold the No. 3 overall pick — where UNC’s Drake Maye and LSU’s Jayden Daniels project as the top two available options.

For Van Pelt, however, leadership remains a key carrying trait in whoever is tabbed as the next guy. That will be big for New England, especially after a year that Jerod Mayo confirmed that Patriots’ locker room had “differing opinions” on Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.

“Just goes back to decision making, accuracy, the fundamentals, mechanics, if the guy’s sound,” Van Pelt added.

“Big one, again, is leadership. Was he a four-, three-year captain? Why wasn’t he a captain? All that really plays together. The big piece for me is the leadership, the toughness, the accuracy, and the decision making. ... You can switch them in either way, but all four are super important.”