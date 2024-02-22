Coming off the most disappointing season since the early 1990s, the New England Patriots offense will look markedly different moving forward. The team, which is now being led by Jerod Mayo as its new head coach, hired Alex Van Pelt to serve as offensive coordinator lasts month.

On Wednesday, the 53-year-old was introduced to the media and left no doubt that a new era has dawned at One Patriot Place. As Van Pelt pointed out, the unit will be starting from scratch with him at the helm — giving everybody equal opportunity to earn roles.

“The biggest thing is there are some good pieces in place,” Van Pelt said. “I think the best thing for everybody is going to be a fresh start. I’ve talked to a couple of guys already about coming in with a clean slate — no preconceived expectations or notions of who these guys are. And then we’ll build it from the ground up.”

Van Pelt mentioned that he had already been in contact with the likes of quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver DeMario Douglas, among others. What kind of role they will play in his new-look offense — if any — remains to be seen.

The new OC, after all, acknowledged that there are considerable moving parts yet. With free agency set to begin in three weeks, and the draft to follow a month later, the Patriots are expected to look as different on the field as they do off it right now.

“There’s definitely some pieces to the puzzle that aren’t quite put in place yet, and that’s our job,” said Van Pelt about the uncertainty surrounding his roster. “So, at the end of the day once we get everything established, see who we are, who we have available to us, then we’ll put that puzzle together with those pieces that we have.”

Whatever pieces he will have at his disposal, Van Pelt is willing to give them a blank canvas to draw on. What they make out of it, however, is up in the air.