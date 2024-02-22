 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 2/22/24 - Jerod Mayo’s A-team: The plan comes together

Daily news and links for Thursday

By Marima
New England Patriots Off-Season Press Conference
Jerod Mayo
TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Alex Barth talks about how Jerod Mayo and Alex Van Pelt set the tone and laid out their expectations for the 2024 Patriots offense.
  • Mike Kadlick shares 3 quick thoughts from the Patriots coordinators introductory press conferences. 1. Alex Van Pelt was allowed to build his own offensive staff.
  • Andrew Callahan explains how Jerod Mayo’s rebuild includes a new culture, with people who will “coach out of love”. [Free] /This narrative is making me gag.
  • Matt Dolloff notes Alex Van Pelt had his first press conference as Patriots offensive coordinator, and revealed the qualities he seeks in his next quarterback.
  • Alex Barth tells us why the Patriots have a much bigger coaching staff this year, with 22 coaches: 10 coaches on offense, eight on defense, and three on special teams.
  • Oliver Thomas highlights Jerod Mayo reflecting on the addition of Dont’a Hightower to the coaching ranks.
  • Andy Hart writes how the Patriots may lead leadership as much as they need talent. ‘As right-hand personnel man Scott Pioli used to love to say in the infancy of the dynasty, it’s not just about collecting talent it’s about building a team. And teams have leaders.’
  • Taylor Kyles’ Patriots 2024 offseason preview: Predicting decisions for top in-house free agents.
  • Geoff Maglocchetti relays Matt Bowen (ESPN+) on who are the best free agency fits for the Patriots this offseason.
  • Mike Kadlick identifies 44 names to know at the 2024 NFL Combine from a Patriots point of view.
  • Sara Marshall points out three first-round draft mistakes that continue to haunt the Patriots.
  • Mike D’Abate looks at the Patriots best options at left tackle if Trent Brown leaves.
  • Matt Dolloff spotlights Bills’ Gabe Davis, a top free-agent wide receiver who seems ready to hit the open market.
  • Bob Socci’s View: There’s so much to say about Matthew Slater.

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) DeMarcus Covington will call defensive plays for Patriots.
  • Kevin Patra (NFL.com) Patriots DC DeMarcus Covington isn’t planning major changes: ‘If the foundation is build solid, you can continue to add on top of it’.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Mayo on Alex Van Pelt: He’s a people person, with an extensive knowledge of football.
  • Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Alex Van Pelt on whether Mac Jones could start: Everything is on the table.
  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Jerod Mayo: Patriots’ coaching staff knows relationship with media is very important. /Where’s that eye-roll emoji when I need it?
  • Nate Tice (Yahoo! Sports) 2024 NFL Scouting Combine TV/workout schedule; Players, storylines to watch.
  • Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: NFL quarterbacks who can sign a lucrative deal in 2024.
  • Danny Heifetz (The Ringer) The 2024 NFL Quarterback Commitment Index. Patriots and Mac Jones in the “Quiet quitting the relationship” category. /Hit the nail on the head with some of these relationship statuses, lol.
  • Kevin Patra (NFL.com) All 32 teams’ WR situations ahead of free agency and the draft. Patriots: Jerod Mayo plans to “burn some cash” this offseason, and it should start with the receiver corps; More.
  • Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Top 100 NFL free agents: 2024 free agency list front-loaded with defenders.
  • Gilberto Manzano (SI) Kirk Cousins’s top NFL free-agency landing spots. Patriots not included.
  • Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) Dan Marino lists his greatest NFL quarterbacks of all time. No Peyton Manning.
  • Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) Scouting reports: USC QB Caleb Williams - Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy - Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. - Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
  • Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) 2024 NFL two-round mock draft: Pats pick Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 3 and Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton at No. 34.
  • NFL Draft Show (The Ringer) Draft Mailbag: Back-end first-round QBs, Aiyuk’s future, is J.J. McCarthy a Top-10 QB? and More. (1 hour)

BELICHICK

