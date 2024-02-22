New England Patriots links 2/22/24 - Jerod Mayo’s A-team: The plan comes together

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2024 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Evan Lazar gives us five takeaways from the Patriots introductory press conference with new coordinators Alex Van Pelt, DeMarcus Covington, and Jeremy Springer.
- Press Conference transcript: Jerod Mayo.
- Press Conferences: Jerod Mayo - DeMarcus Covington - Jeremy Springer - Alex Van Pelt.
LOCAL LINKS
- Alex Barth talks about how Jerod Mayo and Alex Van Pelt set the tone and laid out their expectations for the 2024 Patriots offense.
- Mike Kadlick shares 3 quick thoughts from the Patriots coordinators introductory press conferences. 1. Alex Van Pelt was allowed to build his own offensive staff.
- Andrew Callahan explains how Jerod Mayo’s rebuild includes a new culture, with people who will “coach out of love”. [Free] /This narrative is making me gag.
- Matt Dolloff notes Alex Van Pelt had his first press conference as Patriots offensive coordinator, and revealed the qualities he seeks in his next quarterback.
- Alex Barth tells us why the Patriots have a much bigger coaching staff this year, with 22 coaches: 10 coaches on offense, eight on defense, and three on special teams.
- Oliver Thomas highlights Jerod Mayo reflecting on the addition of Dont’a Hightower to the coaching ranks.
- Andy Hart writes how the Patriots may lead leadership as much as they need talent. ‘As right-hand personnel man Scott Pioli used to love to say in the infancy of the dynasty, it’s not just about collecting talent it’s about building a team. And teams have leaders.’
- Taylor Kyles’ Patriots 2024 offseason preview: Predicting decisions for top in-house free agents.
- Geoff Maglocchetti relays Matt Bowen (ESPN+) on who are the best free agency fits for the Patriots this offseason.
- Mike Kadlick identifies 44 names to know at the 2024 NFL Combine from a Patriots point of view.
- Sara Marshall points out three first-round draft mistakes that continue to haunt the Patriots.
- Mike D’Abate looks at the Patriots best options at left tackle if Trent Brown leaves.
- Matt Dolloff spotlights Bills’ Gabe Davis, a top free-agent wide receiver who seems ready to hit the open market.
- Bob Socci’s View: There’s so much to say about Matthew Slater.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) DeMarcus Covington will call defensive plays for Patriots.
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) Patriots DC DeMarcus Covington isn’t planning major changes: ‘If the foundation is build solid, you can continue to add on top of it’.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Mayo on Alex Van Pelt: He’s a people person, with an extensive knowledge of football.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Alex Van Pelt on whether Mac Jones could start: Everything is on the table.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Jerod Mayo: Patriots’ coaching staff knows relationship with media is very important. /Where’s that eye-roll emoji when I need it?
- Nate Tice (Yahoo! Sports) 2024 NFL Scouting Combine TV/workout schedule; Players, storylines to watch.
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: NFL quarterbacks who can sign a lucrative deal in 2024.
- Danny Heifetz (The Ringer) The 2024 NFL Quarterback Commitment Index. Patriots and Mac Jones in the “Quiet quitting the relationship” category. /Hit the nail on the head with some of these relationship statuses, lol.
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) All 32 teams’ WR situations ahead of free agency and the draft. Patriots: Jerod Mayo plans to “burn some cash” this offseason, and it should start with the receiver corps; More.
- Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Top 100 NFL free agents: 2024 free agency list front-loaded with defenders.
- Gilberto Manzano (SI) Kirk Cousins’s top NFL free-agency landing spots. Patriots not included.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) Dan Marino lists his greatest NFL quarterbacks of all time. No Peyton Manning.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) Scouting reports: USC QB Caleb Williams - Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy - Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. - Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) 2024 NFL two-round mock draft: Pats pick Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 3 and Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton at No. 34.
- NFL Draft Show (The Ringer) Draft Mailbag: Back-end first-round QBs, Aiyuk’s future, is J.J. McCarthy a Top-10 QB? and More. (1 hour)
BELICHICK
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick hits the lecture circuit.
- Darren Hartwell passes along a report that Berj Najarian, Bill Belichick’s right-hand man for more than two decades in New England, is joining Bill O’Brien at Boston College.
