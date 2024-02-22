‘Extensive process’ led to Dont’a Hightower joining the Patriots coaching staff

Former New England Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower was one of 17 new coaches introduced to Jerod Mayo’s staff this week. However, the addition was in the works for quite some time.

“Hightower, he was my little brother when he got here and one of the smartest players that I’ve been around,” Jerod Mayo said in a press conference Wednesday. “We’ve been talking about this for a while. I’ll be honest with you. We’ve been talking about it for a while. Hightower has always really wanted to coach. He was a coach on the field.

“Obviously, he took the torch and ran with it. As far as the championships and the leadership skills that he has, it was very important, but it wasn’t like a yesterday, ‘Hey man, you want to be my linebacker coach?’ This was an extensive search.”

The similarities between Hightower and Mayo’s career are easy to spot. The fellow linebackers and first-round picks were teammates in Foxboro for four seasons, and each retired as All-Pros, Pro Bowlers, and Super Bowl champions.

Hightower’s post-career path now follows Mayo as well, as he’ll serve as the Patriots’ inside linebackers coach during his first year on the staff. It’s the exact same title Mayo held when he returned to coach in 2019.

Mayo’s advice to his now assistant coach was to soak everything up, specifically from defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington.

“Just to be a sponge, the same way he was when he came in as a player,” said Mayo. “Just try to learn from as many people as possible. When I got here, I could talk about my journey. You have a guy like DeMarcus Covington, who really started off on offense, moved over to defense, quality control, then all of a sudden, he’s coaching the linebackers without the linebacker tag. He’s going to the front, but he had an extensive knowledge of different position groups.

“Also, I would say he really helped me with the behind-the-scenes stuff — the drawing of the cards and setting up practice and things like that. Steve [Belichick] helped me as well, but I spent a lot of time with DC and am confident in what he’s taught me. So, with Hightower, he should do the same thing.”

As for Covington, the first-time coordinator is excited to have Hightower on his staff.

“What he did not only just on the field but in the classroom as a leader, it’s going to bring value to our team,” Covington said. “So you see guys like that all across the league that become — former players that played at a high level, that also was a leader in the classroom or leader out there with the players, and we’re hoping that same thing transitions similar to Jerod. Hopefully, that transitions for us as a linebacker coach.”