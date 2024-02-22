Berj Najarian set to join Boston College staff after 24 seasons with Patriots, per report

After 24 seasons in Foxborough, Berj Najarian will be moving on to Chestnut Hill.

Boston College is set to hire Bill Belichick’s longtime confidant as the chief of staff under new head football coach Bill O’Brien, according to a report Thursday from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Najarian joined the New England Patriots in 2000 following five AFC East years in the New York Jets’ public relations department. The Boston University alum’s tenure began as the organization’s executive administrator to the head coach and went on to span all six Super Bowl victories.

In 2005, Najarian was named director of football/head coach administration for New England. As part of that title, he oversaw day-to-day operations and served as a liaison between the football and non-football departments.

A point person for Belichick, Najarian’s responsibilities included football and stadium operations, scheduling requests, communication between players and staff, as well as special projects in both coaching and personnel.

“Special thanks to Berj and Nancy [Meier],” Belichick said in January during his exiting press conference. “They’ve been here since day one and made my life a lot easier. Or, I’ve made theirs a lot harder, however you look at it. But big shoutout to them.”

Najarian will now follow O’Brien, who was introduced as the Eagles program’s head coach last week after returning to the Patriots for a second stint as offensive coordinator in 2023.