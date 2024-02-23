New England Patriots links 2/23/24 - Replenishing TE depth through free agency, draft

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2024 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Patriots Unfiltered: Coaching staff impressions, recent roster moves, NFL Combine preview. (2 hours)
- Patriots Catch-22: NFL Scouting Combine preview, takeaways from coaching staff media. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss explores whether the Patriots should trade down or draft a QB or WR with the No. 3 pick. There’s no overestimating the pressure to succeed and what they do at No. 3 will play a major role in defining the trajectory of the team.
- Alex Barth looks at which of the 2024 NFL Draft quarterbacks is the best fit for Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.
- Dan Kelley takes a look at the NFL draft history of the No.3 overall pick.
- Mark Daniels suggests five veteran tight ends the Patriots could sign. When free agency starts in March, the team will officially have no experienced players at this position left on the roster.
- Mark Daniels takes a look at five free agent running backs the Patriots could sign who would fit as either a third-down back or as a nice compliment to Rhamondre Stevenson.
- Chris Mason’s Patriots Mailbag: Answering questions on Mac Jones, his trade value, the QB depth chart, draft possibilities, J.C. Jackson and more.
- Ian Logue talks about Jerod Mayo setting the groundwork and how t looks like there will be more transparency between him, his coaching staff and the media.
- Karen Guregian shares 10 Patriots takeaways from Ep. 3 & 4 of The Dynasty. 1. Bill Parcells didn’t like ‘incompetent’ people making decisions.
- Alex Barth posts the top quotes from “The Dynasty”: Episode 3 and Episode 4.
- Mike Kadlick shares his instant reactions to Episode 3 and Episode 4. “Do Your Job” comes to light. Safety Lawyer Milloy and Bill Belichick switched hotel rooms during Super Bowl XXXVI week. More!
- Chris Mason says it’s evident there’s still bitterness between Robert Kraft and Bill Parcells, as they spar in the documentary.
- Mark Daniels explains how Ernie Adams and Drew Bledsoe helped the Patriots win their first Super Bowl.
- A Clare Perspective podcast: Clare Cooper welcomes Nick Stevens to talk all things Patriots. (42 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Staff (Yahoo! Sports) 2024 NFL offseason primers: All 32 teams’ needs, free agents, draft picks, cap space, More!
- Bill Bender (Sporting News) Projecting every team’s starting QB in 2024. Patriots: North Carolina QB Drake Maye.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) The NFL’s top 101 free agents in 2024.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2024 NFL free agency mock draft: Kirk Cousins to Patriots, Mike Evans to Bears and 30 other big-name moves.
- Matt Verderame (SI) 2024 NFL Free Agency: Best fits for Mike Evans, Tee Higgins.
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Jerod Mayo: Dont’a Hightower has always really wanted to coach.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) The Malcolm Butler answer is coming, even if it might not have full clarity. /Willfully disregards Butler’s own words on why he didn’t play. Also, the “mutiny” theory is ridiculous, as the Patriots went on to win the very next year.
- NBC Sports Boston posted this in March, 2018: Malcolm Butler admits he wasn’t ‘locked in and focused 100 percent’ for Super Bowl LII.
- Dan Parr (NFL.com) 2024 Draft: Five takeaways from Daniel Jeremiah’s pre-NFL Scouting Combine conference call.
- Steve Wyche (NFL.com) Early standouts at HBCU Legacy Bowl: Eric Smith, Loobert Delelus and Davius Richard.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Report: Thaddeus Moss, son of Randy Moss, signs with CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
- Gennaro Filice (NFL.com) 2024 NFL mock draft 1.0: Vikings trade into top 10 for QB J.J. McCarthy. Pats pick LSU QB Jayden Daniels at No. 3.
- Green Light with Chris Long podcast: Steve Belichick! Leaving NE for University of Washington, Recruiting & Bill Belichick as a house guest; More! (2 hours) /Man, Steve sounds exactly like Bill, lol.
BELICHICK
- Nick O’Malley highlights Steve Belichick on how Bill Belichick is on to “some other stuff” this offseason, including a TV gig.
Loading comments...