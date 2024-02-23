The New England Patriots are already in the middle of a franchise-altering offseason. They have a new head coach, restructured their front office, and are expected to overhaul their roster from the top down.

Free agency will be a key part of this process. And while adding external players to the mix will undoubtably happen, there are also quite a few in-house free agents to be taken care of. In total, 22 are headed toward the open market this spring and in need of a new contract.

Among them is linebacker Terez Hall, the next player in our free agency profile series.

Hard facts

Name: Terez Hall

Position: Off-the-ball linebacker

Opening day age: 27 (11/18/1996)

Size: 6’2”, 240 lbs

Jersey number: 59

Free agency status: Exclusive rights free agent

Experience

Hall spent his entire four-year college career at the University of Missouri, appearing in 48 games and registering 186 tackles as well as six sacks and an interception. A one-time team captain, he did not hear his name called in the 2019 NFL Draft. Instead, he joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent — one, who would go on to appear in eight career games.

Hall started on the Patriots’ practice squad, before seeing the field both as a standard elevation and as a member of the 53-man roster as a sophomore. He did record all of his NFL stats that year: besides those eight games, he also notched 50 tackles and a pair of pass deflections.

Since then, Hall bounced between the Patriots’ offseason roster, practice squad, and injury lists, as well as the open market.

2023 review

Stats: N/A

Season recap: Ending the 2022 season on the Patriots’ practice squad, Hall was signed to a reserve/futures pact in January. This gave him an opportunity to compete for a spot on the team, but he suffered an undisclosed injury two weeks into training camp. New England subsequently waived him with an injury designation.

Hall went unclaimed through the waiver wire to revert to injured reserve. He spent the remainder of his fifth NFL season there.

Free agency preview

What is his contract history? Hall entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie, as noted above, and originally signed a three-year, $1.77 million contract in New England. However, that deal lasted only a few months before it was terminated — the first of several moves involving the Missouri product through the years. In total, Over the Cap estimates his contractual career earnings at just under $1.6 million.

Which teams might be in the running? Given his NFL career so far, Hall does not project to generate a lively market should he be allowed to enter it in the first place. Theoretically, linebacker-needy teams such as the Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings, or Cleveland Browns might be interested in his services.

Why should he be expected back? Hall’s experience in the system plus the fact that the Patriots have a 90-man roster to fill are probably the strongest arguments in his favor. Frankly, they might be the only arguments that work for him given his recent inability to keep a roster spot.

Why should he be expected to leave? Linebacker depth is a bit of a question mark at this point in time, but the 27-year-old would likely still be a bottom-of-the-roster player if signed to a deal. Accordingly, the team might decide to pivot in another direction: instead of having him occupy a spot on the offseason roster, younger options with higher upside might be preferred.

What is his projected free agency outcome? As an exclusive rights free agent, Hall can only be offered a contract by the Patriots to avoid entering the open market in mid-March. The team deciding against that move, however, would not be a surprise given his recent run with injuries and the fact that he has not appeared in a game since the Covid-19-impacted 2020 season. The projection therefore is that Hall will become a free agent and not return.

What do you think about Terez Hall heading into free agency? Will the Patriots sign him to a contract? Or will they move on from him? Please head down to the comment section to discuss.