Ever since he and the New England Patriots announced their mutual parting of the ways in January, Bill Belichick has kept a low profile. He did interview with the Atlanta Falcons about their head coaching position and also released a statement endorsing Bill O’Brien as the new head coach at Boston College.

Other than that, however, the future Pro Football Hall of Famer has seemingly kept mostly to himself. So, what is he up do? According to his son, fellow former Patriots coach Steve Belichick, he is keeping busy.

“I think he’s good. Let this stuff roll off your back and move forward. He doesn’t dwell, unless we lost a game and he needs to get on some guys. But mentally you got to turn the page,” the younger Belichick said during a recent appearance on former Patriots defender Chris Long’s Green Light podcast.

“He’s definitely pursuing some other stuff, whether it’s TV, or be a regular on the Green Light.”

Despite several coaching openings across the NFL this offseason, Belichick was only seriously linked to the aforementioned opportunity in Atlanta. When the Falcons decided to hire Raheem Morris, however, the former Patriots head coach’s fate for the 2024 season was seemingly sealed: he would not serve in that same capacity immediately after leaving New England.

As a consequence, Belichick’s future is uncertain. But even if he spends the upcoming season out of the NFL, or even is off to retirement, football will still remain a big part of his life.

“His hobbies would still be to, I would say, critique football,” said his son. “He was excited when I came out here, because he got to evaluate the scheme last year, evaluate the players last year. I’m sure he’ll come out here at some point to do some stuff. But the guy just loves football, so there’s definitely that element.”

Steve Belichick also noted that Belichick has plenty of opportunities to remain active on Nantucket. He also likes to make semi-surprise visits to his kids (something that will be a bit more difficult with Steve now the defensive coordinator at the University of Washington).

As for the Patriots’ long-time head coach leaving the organization after 24 seasons and six Super Bowl wins, Steve noted that he did not get much insight in the lead-up to the split.

“Honestly, I wasn’t too involved in any of this stuff,” he said. “He did his thing, I did my thing, and that was kind of that.”