The New England Patriots’ special teams will look drastically different in 2024, in large part because long-time captain Matthew Slater announcing his retirement after 16 NFL seasons. With the future Patriots (and Pro Football?) Hall of Famer no longer around to lead the troops into battle, the club will need to have somebody else to rally behind.

That somebody might just be third-year man Brenden Schooler. Even under new Patriots special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer, after all, the former undrafted free agent projects to play a sizable role in the kicking game operation.

Springer himself hinted at that during his introductory press conference earlier this week.

“I know Brenden Schooler,” the first-time NFL coordinator said. “I coached his brother at the University of Arizona. And also, Brenden Schooler was with us for three months until he transferred to the University of Texas. So, I know Schooler from that standpoint. I know what kind of guy he is; I know the kind of character that he has.

“I think Slater molding him and what he’s done on the field, it’s just going to continue to progress. I know what kind of kid he is. I’m excited to work with him. I’ve said it. California kid, I know a lot about him, his backstory.”

Schooler, who played in all three phases of the game in college, originally started out at Oregon. He opted to transfer to Arizona in 2020, where he was set to work under Wildcats special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer. However, the Covid-19 pandemic led to a change of plans and schooler left for Texas a short time later.

While he went undrafted in 2022, Schooler quickly made a name for himself due to his special teams contributions. In fact, Matthew Slater himself seemingly took him under his wings as a protégé and potential heir.

As such, he became a core member of New England’s kicking game. Not only did the five-unit performer rarely leave the field — a distinction he shared with Slater — he also developed into a playmaker in the game’s third phase: through 33 games, Schooler registered 27 tackles as well as four fumble recoveries.

Even with the future of the Patriots’ roster construction uncertain due to Bill Belichick’s departure earlier this offseason, Schooler projects to play a role on the team moving forward. At least his new coach seems to think so.

“I just can’t wait to get to work with that guy.”