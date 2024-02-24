The New England Patriots are already in the middle of a franchise-altering offseason. They have a new head coach, restructured their front office, and are expected to overhaul their roster from the top down.

Free agency will be a key part of this process. And while adding external players to the mix will undoubtably happen, there are also quite a few in-house free agents to be taken care of. In total, 22 are headed toward the open market this spring and in need of a new contract.

Included in that list is tight end Hunter Henry, the next player in our free agency profile series.

Hard facts

Name: Hunter Henry

Position: Tight end

Opening day age: 29 (12/7/1994)

Size: 6’5”, 258 lbs

Jersey number: 85

Free agency status: Unrestricted free agent

Experience

A second-round pick out of Arkansas in the 2016 NFL Draft, Henry immediately made his mark with the Chargers despite opening the year as the team’s third tight end. After quickly earning his first career start in Week 2, Henry went on to score eight touchdowns his rookie season, marking the fifth-most touchdowns caught by a rookie tight end in NFL history.

Henry then dealt with injuries over the next three seasons. His 2017 season ended prematurely after Week 15 when he suffered a lacerated kidney. The following offseason, Henry tore his ACL during OTA’s that cost him the entire regular season. He returned for the Chargers’ divisional round game in which they lost to the Patriots.

The following season, Henry suffered a tibia plateau fracture to his left knee in September that cost him several weeks of action. In total, Henry played just 25 games over the three-year stretch, but still proved his value as a pass catcher by hauling in 100 receptions in those contests.

Given the franchise tag in 2020, Henry suited up for 14 games where he caught a career-high 60 receptions. He relayed that production into a three-year deal with the Patriots in the 2021 offseason.

With New England, Henry became a favorite target of rookie quarterback Mac Jones. The tight end hauled in nine touchdowns that season — seven of them coming in the first 10 weeks of the season. However, his production dipped — along with the rest of New England’s offense — the following season as he caught just 41 passes and two scores.

2023 review

Stats: 14 games (10 starts) | 664 offensive snaps (63.2%), 6 special teams snaps (1.3%) | 42 receptions, 419 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns

Season recap: After the down 2022 season, Henry got back on track this year by matching his previous touchdown total (2) in the first two weeks of the season. He again served one of Jones’ top targets as he saw 23 targets over the first month of the season.

Things then cooled off for the tight end as New England’s offensive struggles intensified. Henry managed just 13 total receptions and one touchdown over the next six weeks as the Patriots’ passing attack completely sunk.

Following two quiet games after the bye, Henry hauled in two touchdowns in a Thursday night victory over the Steelers and then another score the following week against the Chiefs. Unfortunately, a low hit late in that Week 14 contest resulted in a knee injury that cost him the final three weeks of the season.

Free agency preview

What is his contract history? After playing on his original four-year rookie contract valued over $6 million, Henry received the franchise tag in 2020 worth $10.6 million. The tight end then hit unrestricted free agency the following year where he signed a three-year pact with New England that totaled $37.5 million.

Which teams might be in the running? Similar to Mike Gesicki, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be in the running as they look to improve their red area offense. The Los Angeles Rams could also look to add Henry to their passing attack as tight end Tyler Higbee is projected to miss the start of the season. The Houston Texans may also be in the market for a tight end if Dalton Schultz departs in free agency.

Why should he be expected back? With none of their top three tight ends from last season under contract, it would make sense for New England to bring back the most productive of the bunch. Henry is still a valuable red area option — his six touchdowns were second most among tight ends last season — and is a reliable target over the middle of the field. He could be a good piece to help a potential rookie quarterback while also keeping a captain in the locker room.

Why should he be expected to leave? As one of the top projected tight ends on the open market, Henry could receive a deal that prices himself out of New England. And in a new Patriots offense, coordinator Alex Van Pelt may want a more explosive player at the position that provides more as a blocker.

What is his projected free agency outcome? With plenty of changes along the offensive side of the football, retaining a reliable pass catcher and team captain would be wise for the Patriots. New England would also be able to do so for cheaper then Henry’s past contract, perhaps with a two-year deal worth a total value in the $14 million range.

What do you think about Hunter Henry heading into free agency? Will the Patriots try to keep him around? Or will they want to go in a different direction at cornerback? Please head down to the comment section to discuss.