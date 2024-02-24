Kendrick Bourne has expressed his desire to return to the New England Patriots as a free agent this offseason, but it appears no deal is imminent between the two sides.

In fact, according to a report by Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2, the wide receiver is “currently expected to test the market” when it opens in mid-March. If so, the belief is that he will have his fair share of suitors even after ending the 2023 season on injured reserve due to a torn ACL.

Bourne, who will turn 29 in August, had a productive campaign before his season-ending knee injury. Appearing in the Patriots’ first eight games of the season, he caught a team-leading 37 passes for 406 yards and four touchdowns. The veteran wideout was one of the few consistent contributors on an offense that struggled throughout the year.

Despite the Patriots’ 4-13 season leading to wide-ranging changes across the organization, Bourne has made no secret about his plans: he sees himself re-signing in New England.

“All my years they helped me grow tremendously in my life, personally, emotionally, everything, mentally, as a football player, ultimately, and I want to be back in that,” Bourne said earlier this month. “I was pushed to another level with the Patriots and I think it’s just different. It’s an environment that works for me, that helps me become a better person, better player. So, I would love to keep that going.

“I felt like I was becoming the best player I’ve ever been in my career. I had a great year in 2021. I had a great three years there. So, just going into the next year — obviously, I got hurt — I definitely have unfinished business. I was playing great, so I want to go back and do that again.”

A former undrafted rookie signing by the San Francisco 49ers, Bourne originally arrived in New England in 2021 via a three-year free agency contract. He made his impact felt right away, developing into one of the team’s most reliable players and showing a strong rapport with then-rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

However, he failed to build on that foundation in 2022; Bourne struggled to earn a consistent role under a new offensive coaching staff headlined by Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. It took him until his 2023 campaign and another change at offensive coordinator — Bill O’Brien was hired last offseason to revitalize the unit — to finally return to the levels of play he showcased in his first season in New England.

However, the torn ACL suffered in October put an abrupt end to another solid season. Nonetheless, there is optimism about his recovery and that he will be ready for the start of the regular season in September.

What colors he will wear by then seems up in the air.