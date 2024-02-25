A busy offseason for the New England Patriots rolls on. Make sure to check out our Sunday Patriots Notes to stay up to date with all things not covered elsewhere on Pats Pulpit.

1. Scout’s Take: When NFL Network’s — and former NFL scout — Daniel Jeremiah took a trip to Gillette Stadium this past season, there was a noticeable difference from his pasts visits. It wasn’t in a good way.

“Just being in that stadium last year, it was kind of — I didn’t recognize it,” he explained Thursday in his annual pre-combine conference call. “Obviously, the team wasn’t good. But there had been so much energy and juice in that building every other time I had been there, and it was just so flat. It wasn’t just a bad team, it was a boring team. There was no juice, no excitement whatsoever.”

The lack of excitement in Foxboro was apparent throughout the year as the Patriots finished with a 4-13 record, their worst since 1992. Now, a new regime is tasked with recapturing the energy throughout New England, perhaps starting by selecting a quarterback with the team’s No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

“Whichever [quarterback] is there, if it’s any one of those top three quarterbacks, those guys would bring so much energy and life to your franchise,” Jeremiah said. “It just feels right. You’ve got new leadership in place. It’s kind of this whole new chapter for the New England Patriots.”

New England will have their choice of at least one of the consensus top three quarterbacks — USC’s Caleb Williams, North Carolina’s Drake Maye, and LSU’s Jayden Daniels — with the No. 3 overall pick. Williams has long been the odds on favorite to go No. 1 overall, while many are split between Maye and Daniels behind him.

Jeremiah, however, currently ranks Maye slightly ahead of Daniels, despite the latter coming off an impressive Heisman Trophy-winning season.

“The ability, the size, the arm strength, the athleticism, the play-making stuff, it’s all there [with Maye],” Jeremiah explained.

In Jeremiah’s latest Mock Draft on NFL.com, he instead had the Patriots avoiding the quarterback position and selecting wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., his second-ranked player. Despite the results of his mock, Jeremiah believes he’d ultimately opt for one of the available QBs if he was picking for New England.

“I think obviously they’ll do their homework on all of the different options there,” he said. “To me, it would be tough to pass on a quarterback. You’re not guaranteed to be up here again. There’s no guarantee of what future years, what it looks like at the position. I think you’ve got three guys that are worthy of consideration there.”

“I love Marvin Harrison Jr. I love him. He is a great player, but it would hard with where they’re set up right now at that position to pass up a quarterback.”

2. Culture Change: Things at One Patriot Place were always expected to be much different after Bill Belichick parted ways with the organization. And so far, one of the biggest changes under new head coach Jerod Mayo has been establishing a new culture.

Mayo has shared in the past that his preferred method is to “coach out of love” — a sharp contrast from Belichick, who related to players with a more business-type approach. Mayo’s philosophy, however, can already be seen being put into place with his three coordinator hires.

“I care about people. I think it’s all about the people. I love working with people. I want to show them that I love them,” special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer said Wednesday. “I think if you show people that you love them and care about them, you serve them, and you put them first, that it doesn’t matter how old you are.”

Beyond the energetic Springer, Mayo shared similar characteristics about his other two coordinator hires.

“[DeMarcus Covington] is one of those guys as well — I’ve already talked about this being a relationship business – where he has a great relationship with the players,” Mayo said. “Mind, body, and spirit.”

“Obviously, [Alex Van Pelt] understands the X’s and O’s of the game, but also developing talent,” Mayo added. “Really, he is a relationship guy, which I fundamentally believe is very important. Before you really get into X’s and O’s with the guys on the field, they’ve got to know that you care about them.”

Now the main question remains: will a player-friendly culture lead to better results on the football field?

3. Coaches Social: The new era, and culture, was apparent after New England’s three new coordinators held introductory interviews on Wednesday. Media members were invited down to the Bud Light Celebration Beer Hall for an hour-long social with Jerod Mayo and the rest of his new coaching staff.

As Mayo explained, its part of his staff establishing a “good relationship” with the media, which he believes is “very important.”

4. Larger Staff: That social featured the majority of Mayo’s 17 new coaching hires, which highlighted the larger staff that the new head coach put together. It’s quite the contrast from the past, as Bill Belichick often opted for smaller coaching staffs with the philosophy that less is more.

Just last season, the Patriots staff featured 17 total coaches with titles higher than the quality control level — which was before Adrian Klemm took a leave of absence for health issues and Ross Douglas departed to take another job at the college level.

So, why the change away from a smaller staff?

“It’s hard to get things done that way in today’s NFL,” Mayo explained.

5. Next stop, Canton: Back in December, Bill Belichick made his pitch for Matthew Slater’s Hall of Fame case. With Slater officially hanging up his cleats this past week, it again brought his credentials — which feature two first-team All Pros and 10 Pro Bowl nods — back into question.

As Belichick noted several months ago, Slater is in a unique position as no pure coverage player as ever been inducted into the Hall of Fame. But, perhaps Devin Hester being elected in the 2024 class as the first primary kick returner opens the door even wider for Slater.

If it was up to the Slater’s peers, a gold jacket will be in his future. Along with Jerod Mayo and Robert Kraft, former teammates such as Julian Edelman, Rex Burkhead, Joe Cardona, and Braxton Berrios all pushed for Slater’s eventually enshrinement in their congratulatory messages following his announcement.

6. Father-Son Duo: If Slater is eventually elected into the Hall of Fame, he would join his father, Jackie, who was part of the 2001 class. Matthew and Jackie would then become the first father-son duo that played or coached the game to be inducted.

The Hall currently features just two sets of fathers and sons (Tim and Wellington Mara of the Giants; Art and Dan Rooney of the Steelers) who have been inducted as contributors.

7. Hughes’ Intel: As the Patriots look to remodel their offense this offseason, they’d be wise to look at one of the top collegiate offenses from the past season. That’s the Washington Huskies, who averaged 36.0 points per game last year and feature draft eligible prospects such as quarterback Michael Penix Jr., wide receivers Rome Odunze, Ja’Lynn Polk, and Jalen McMillan, as well as offensive tackles Troy Fautanu and Roger Rosengarten.

New England will have plenty of first-hand intel on any of the prospects, as new wide receivers coach Tyler Hughes spent the past season as a quality control coach for the Huskies offense.

8. Defending AVP: Jerod Mayo’s Patriots defenses have matched up against Alex Van Pelt’s former Browns offenses twice over the past three seasons. New England has won each contest convincingly by a combined score of 83-to-22.

But even in defeat, Van Pelt’s unit made an impression on Mayo — perhaps signaling part of the team’s offensive philosophy moving forward.

“The one thing I would say about AVP is that he can make the same concept look a bunch of different ways,” Mayo explained Wednesday. “That’s always hard for us on the defensive side of the ball. Really, it depends on the players that we have and the flexibility that he has as far as scheme is concerned. He’s been cross-trained on multiple teams, and I think that experience and that philosophy is going to do us well in the future.”

9. 1-of-32: Throughout the NFL, there are only 32 coordinator jobs for each unit of the game (offense, defense, special teams). Earning those positions aren't easy and shouldn't be taken for granted, something both Covington and Springer made sure to note in their introductory press conferences.

“There’s only 32 defensive coordinators in the world. There’s only 32 so I don’t take that lightly,” Covington said. “There are so many people that are dying to get our jobs — or should I say are wanting to get our jobs. I don’t take that for granted.”

“It’s an opportunity to be one of the 32 coaches, as a coordinator, at this level, and I don’t take that lightly,” Springer added. “ I’m very humbled and grateful for it. Thankful to Coach Mayo for giving me the opportunity. And I’m going to do everything that I can to keep this job, and be effective and successful at it, and help this team win games at the end of the day.”

10. On to the Combine: For the first time in over a decade, the Patriots are set to have a member of their organization speak at the NFL Combine next week. That will be Eliot Wolf, who is set to met with media next Tuesday in Indianapolis at 10 a.m. ET — again highlighting Wolf’s increased role in the personnel department. As for Mayo, the head coach was non committal if he’ll be in attendance in Indianapolis.

“We’re still working through that stuff,” he explained. “We’ll have great representation there. I have nothing but the ultimate faith in Eliot and his staff as well, and also our coaches that are evaluating the players, both in free agency and the draft.”