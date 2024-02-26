Coming off a 4-13 season and with question marks all over their roster, the New England Patriots do not seem ready to compete again any time soon. Their rebuild isn’t going to be a quick one, and so, in this mock, I decided to move back in the first round to pick up some extra assets for next year while still getting a bunch of talented players for the 2024 season.

So, without further ado, let’s get into it.

Pat Lane’s seven-round mock draft Version 1.0

(*denotes unofficial selection)

Round 1

TRADE: Patriots trade 1-3 and a 2025 4th to Las Vegas Raiders for 1-13, 2-44, and a 2025 1st: The Raiders decide to trade up for their quarterback of the future, and pay the Patriots a boatload to do so. The Patriots, meanwhile, pass on a QB, but can use the extra draft capital to continue rebuilding their roster.

TRADE: Patriots trade 1-13, 4-104*, and a 2025 6th to Chicago Bears for 1-9: The Patriots moved out of No. 3, but they decide to move back into the top 10 to take a player at a position of need. They have to jump the New York Jets, because they need the same position as well, so they have to give up a bit more to move ahead of them.

1-09: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu (Penn State): The Patriots are in need of a guy that they can plug into the left tackle spot and not think about it. And while Fashanu is not as polished as Notre Dame’s Joe Alt, he has a chance to be a dominant left tackle in the NFL.

He has elite athleticism at 6-foot-6, 317 pounds, and his pass blocking is already at an elite level. Guys like that don’t grow on trees, so the Patriots jump up to grab one.

#PennState LT Olu Fashanu. OT1.



• Prototype build.

• Phenomenal fluidity & balance.

• Strike variety ++.

• Functional strength ++ (insane core strength).

• Veteran tempo. Process is never too sped up.

• Scheme proof. Plug & play wherever.

• Still only 21 y/o. pic.twitter.com/jhRAukeXU7 — Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) February 21, 2024

Round 2

TRADE: Patriots trade 2-34 to Green Bay for 2-41, 4-127*, and a 2025 3rd: The Patriots, not loving the top of the board, move back seven spots and pick up another Day 2 pick next year in doing so. The hope is that they can still get the guy they want at No. 41, and grab some future draft capital along the way.

2-41: TE Ja’Tavion Sanders (Texas): The Patriots are in need of explosive playmakers all over the field, but especially at tight end, where they haven’t had a real dynamic threat since Rob Gronkowski’s departure after the 2018 season. Sanders gives them a super athletic prospect capable of turning a short completion into a long gain very quickly.

He is not going to be a dominant in line blocker, and he’s going to need some seasoning to develop into a true tight end, but he can immediately provide some explosion in the middle of the field. That will help whoever ends up under center for the Patriots in 2024 and beyond.

Ja’Tavion Sanders goes crazy style on the Alabama defense.



Ja’Tavion Sanders locks someone in the torcher chamber to open up a running lane for his QB.



Ja’Tavion Sanders is one of my favorite offensive players in the 2024 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/yCUbxnq9uj — Keagan Stiefel (@KeaganStiefel) February 19, 2024

2-44: WR Malachi Corley (Western Kentucky): Corley is my annual recipient of the Pat Lane “My Guy” label, and I’m excited for him in the NFL, so it might as well be in New England. The Patriots are in desperate need of offensive playmakers, after all, and Corley fits that bill perfectly.

He may not be the best route runner in the draft, but he might be the most explosive with the ball in his hands. He went to school as a running back, and it shows up all over his tape. He is similar to San Francisco’s Deebo Samuel, and players like that are tough to find. Scheming touches for Deebo has worked in the Niners offense, and it could work in the Patriots’ one as well.

MY GUY 2024: Malachi Corley, WR, WKU. Corley reminds me of Deebo Samuel. He is just different with the ball in his hands, and almost never goes down from the first hit. Started college as a running back, and it shows up all over his tape pic.twitter.com/y0od13sWV2 — Pat Lane (@plane_pats) February 17, 2024

Round 3

3-68: QB Michael Penix Jr. (Washington): The Patriots hired the receivers coach from the University of Washington, Tyler Hughes, and everyone assumed that meant they could target at least one of the receivers coming out from there. He likely also has some inside information on the team’s quarterback as well, however, and that could lead to the Patriots stopping his slide early in the third round.

Penix Jr. has a troubling injury history, but he also has shown an ability to drive the ball down the field as well as any player in this draft. His pocket mobility is also rare. He avoids sacks better than most prospects, and his feel for pressure in a pocket is natural.

There are some real questions, but taking a shot at this point in the draft makes a ton of sense, especially with the high-end potential Penix Jr. provides. There also is a good chance that he might not be available at this point in the draft, but he’s older and has injury concerns, which I think may scare off a lot of teams. That’s why I have him dropping a bit lower here than most mocks do.

I will not be the first nor last person to write this leading into this NFL Draft: Michael Penix Jr’s left arm is alive. Will immediately become one of the fastest throwers in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/5NOLFTXMET — PJ Moran (@PJonDraft) February 19, 2024

Round 4

4-127*: ED Marshawn Kneeland (Western Michigan): The Patriots have a good amount of depth on the defensive line, but the position is one of the most important in football. Getting a talented player at that spot is therefore always a good thing.

Kneeland isn’t the most explosive player at the position, but he’s quite powerful, and has some really good burst when chasing down quarterbacks and ball carriers. He doesn’t get the love that some guys do, but he could develop into a very good edge rusher, and he could help right away because of his work against the run as well.

You can really see the short area explosiveness and closing speed pop for #WMU EDGE Marshawn Kneeland on the backside of run plays. Speed to power savant as a pass rusher but I love his effort as a run defender.



Still growing as a player but I would bet on his length/traits. pic.twitter.com/id8kcFFU93 — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) February 16, 2024

Round 5

5-136*: RB Dillon Johnson (Washington): Another offensive player from Washington coming through the Tyler Hughes connection. Johnson doesn’t quite fit the need for what the Patriots are lacking at running back right now, and they are probably looking for a receiving back first and foremost. However, if they are not retaining Ezekiel Elliott, Johnson has a unique size/speed combination that doesn’t come around often.

The Patriots need a full overhaul on offense, and they can use as many good players as they can get. Adding one here makes sense.

Dillon Johnson makes like a hot knife through butter. pic.twitter.com/llA6knXYF6 — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) February 14, 2024

Round 6

6-190*: OL Tanor Bortolini (Wisconsin): The Patriots drafted a bunch of offensive linemen on Day 3 last year, which gives them some depth on the inside. You can never have enough of it, however, especially with an eye toward the future.

David Andrews still hasn’t made a public decision about whether or not he will be playing this season, but even if he is back, 2024 might be his last. Bortolini, meanwhile, has experience at both guard positions, center, and even right tackle. He probably doesn’t have the length to play that latter position in the NFL, but you want your backup linemen to have position flexibility, and that’s exactly what he would give the Patriots.

The Senior Bowl is loaded with OL this year and one I’m excited to see is Wisconsin’s Tanor Bortolini. Moves well and is a classic nasty Badger lineman.



Potential IOL riser in the 2024 NFL Draft class. Experience at both center and OG. pic.twitter.com/MuGj9WdPlh — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) January 17, 2024

Round 7

7-229*: WR Hayden Hatten (Idaho): Hatten is a player from a small school who put up huge numbers the last two seasons. His hands are what make him an enticing prospect. He’s got a great pair of mitts, and can make catches in traffic when necessary. He’s got decent speed as well, but isn’t going to blow anyone away. The hope is that his hands and route running can make him a solid player in the league at some point.

Late in the draft, you’re basically taking flyers on guys that could develop into contributors. Hatten could certainly get there; his physical gifts may not be elite, but winning with good skills and great hands is possible, and Hatten might be able to pull that off.

Party like it’s 1999!



Idaho (4-2, 3-0) 30, No. 3 Montana (5-1, 2-1) 16



Vandals end seven-game losing streak to Griz dating to Nov. 13, 1999.

Hayden Hatten: 9 receptions, 149 yards, 2 TDs



pic.twitter.com/I6X6y4FlTV — FCS Football (@FCS_STATS) October 15, 2022

So, there you have it. The Patriots get a potential starting left tackle, a possible starting quarterback, a bunch of other quality offensive players, and some picks for next year as well. Let me know in the comments what you think of this draft, and what you would have done differently.