New England Patriots links 2/26/24 - Welcome to NFL Scouting Combine Week!

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2024 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Mike Dussault suggests 10 Patriots things to watch as the 2024 Scouting Combine kicks off this week.
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: What to know about Patriots director of Scouting Eliot Wolf; Media vibe; Alex Van Pelt on the OL; Kendrick Bourne; ‘Niche’ change; The undefeated season; More.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: Matthew Slater; “The Dynasty” left much out; Youth movement afoot; Salary cap increase; More.
- Mike Kadlick’s Sunday 7: The writing may be on the wall for Kendrick Bourne’s time with the Patriots; NFL Combine week marks Eliot Wolf’s first appearance in his role; More.
- Andrew Callahan’s NFL notes: Patriots’ 7-round mock draft, free-agent contract projections, Eliot Wolf intel.
- Doug Kyed’s Patriots 2024 NFL Scouting Combine primer: What to know.
- Keagan Stiefel shares his spreadsheet of 2024 NFL Draft prospects that he believes fits the Patriots’ needs. /Sweet!
- Karen Guregian explains that for the Patriots, this season isn’t about championship or bust. It’s more like respectability or bust. Getting off on the right foot of a rebuild starts at the Combine this week.
- Keagan Stiefel’s 2024 Patriots pre-draft meeting tracker: Who has New England met with?
- Mike D’Abate suggests three players the Pats might want to re-sign before the free agency tampering period begins on March 13th.
- Mike Kadlick notes the Patriots have 24 pending free agents. Kendrick Bourne and the Patriots will not reach a deal prior to free agency opening, and Bourne is set to test the open market. With the franchise tag, Kyle Dugger would cost the Pats $17,123,000 on a one-year deal, and Mike Onwenu would cost them $20,985,000.
- Chris Mason reports it was a good year for the NFL’s books, and the salary cap is skyrocketing. The league announced the cap for the 2024 season will be set at $255.4 million, up more than $30 million from a year ago.
- Mike Kadlick passes along a report that Patriots tackle Mike Onwenu fired his agent ahead of free agency.
- Michael Hurley deflates the draft scenario suggested by ESPN’s Aaron Schatz, where the Patriots would pass on whichever QB is available and instead pick Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 3. They could then sign free agent QB Jacoby Brissett who would be “the perfect caretaker veteran QB.”
- Nicole Yang writes a lengthy profile of Jerod Mayo: The grooming of an NFL head coach and why Mayo was destined for this position. [Free]
- Doug Kyed’s Patriots mailbag: What’s the likelihood the franchise tag will be used?
- Tom E. Curran, Phil Perry, and Michael Holley give their takeaways from Episodes 3 and 4 of “The Dynasty.”
- Matt Geagan posts the viral video clip [NSFW] of Cam Newton in a fight at a football tournament. Newton is seen getting attacked and holding off at least four people. He never goes down - or loses his hat.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate welcomes Miguel “PatsCap”Benzan to discuss the Pats cap space number, re-signing their internal free agents and take an in-depth look at the offseason options. (46 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Michael Onwenu informs teams he currently has no agent.
- Albert Breer (SI) Final February Takeaways: Marvin Harrison Jr. is a prospect training for the 2024 NFL season—not the Combine; More.
- Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com) Draft Show: Day 1 Combine Primer. (13.44 min. video)
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Michael Penix, Bo Nix, JJ McCarthy plan to throw at the Combine.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Jayden Daniels will skip workouts at the Scouting Combine; Caleb Williams won’t throw or work out at Scouting Combine.
- Anthony Gharib (ESPN) Remembering NFL combine viral stars, how their careers panned out.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) 2024 NFL free agency: Needs for every AFC team as new league year approaches. Patriots team needs: OT, DT, TE, WR, QB.
- Adam Rank (NFL.com) Top NFL stars who should be traded this offseason including Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs and Brandon Aiyuk.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) As salary cap surges, NFL still tightens its belt.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL reportedly offers more than 200 league employees buyout packages.
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA: It’s time. Who’s complaining? Not me.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFLPA explores the possibility of a drastically revamped offseason program.
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) Competition Committee discussed XFL kickoff, could propose version for vote at Annual League Meeting.
- Dean Blandino and Dr. Jessica Flynn (The 33rd Team) Discussing the hip-drop tackle and how the NFL will approach the controversial move. (7 min. video)
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) The NFL’s mouthguard sensor program is ongoing.
- Tom Fornelli (CBS Sports) 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Three teams trade up to take QBs in top 10, including Steelers replacing Kenny Pickett. Pats pick Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 3.
- Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com) 2024 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 3.
