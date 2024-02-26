Michael Onwenu is a free agent this offseason, in more ways than one. Besides entering the open market in mid-March, the New England Patriots offensive lineman also currently has no agent representing him.

As first reported by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Onwenu has informed clubs that he has parted ways with agents Roosevelt Barnes and Jovan Barnes. The reason for the split is not known, but it is noteworthy less than a month before the 26-year-old is set to become a free agent for the first time in his career.

Onwenu might be looking into hiring a different agency to maneuver through the coming weeks, or choose to represent himself. NFL rules mandate a five-day waiting period between terminating a player-agent relationship and starting a new one.

A sixth-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2020, Onwenu offers extensive starting experience at both guard and tackle. In total, the 6-foot-3, 350-pound lineman has appeared in 65 games with 56 starts over his four-year career so far, playing 1,548 snaps on the outside and 1,827 on the interior.

Given his body of work over the last few seasons, Onwenu is expected to have his fair share of suitors should he enter the market on March 13.

In fact, according to a recent recent rumor, the belief in New England is that he will not be back with the organization. Whether a change in representation will alter that perception remains to be seen. The Patriots also might decide to use the $20.985 million franchise tag to keep him in the fold.

Onwenu is one of 22 Patriots players currently scheduled to enter free agency, and one of 16 carrying the “unrestricted” label.