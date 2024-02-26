The NFL offseason rolls on with it’s next stop in Indianapolis for the Combine. It will mark yet another opportunity for the New England Patriots to familiarize themselves with the top prospects in this year’s class both on and off the field.

2024 NFL Scouting Combine schedule



(Feb. 25th-March 4th): pic.twitter.com/Bn8SH6huRH — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) February 25, 2024

Here are some of the top players and storylines to watch throughout the week.

Wolf Speaks

The Patriots haven’t had a representative speak at the Combine in over a decade. But that will change this week as current director of scouting, Eliot Wolf, will meet with the media on Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET.

Wolf taking the podium again highlights his increased role in the Patriots new-look personnel department, while also marking his first on-the-record interview since he joined the team in 2020. It will provide an interesting chance for Wolf to share insights on both the draft and free agency.

Beyond Wolf, new head coach Jerod Mayo will also be in attendance despite the growing trend of NFL coaches skipping the trip to Indianapolis. Mayo will be joined by several assistant coaches, but is currently not set to speak.

The Quarterbacks

All eyes will be on the QBs for the Patriots, as they are positioned to take one of the top three available options in the first-round. Among the top three, USC’s Caleb Williams and LSU’s Jayden Daniels will not throw during Saturday’s workouts. However, the most important boxes they have to check may be off the field with Williams’ interviews and Daniels’ weigh-in plus 40-yard dash (if he chooses to do so). As for UNC’s Drake Maye, it is unknown if he plans to throw.

Beyond the top three, it is a massive week for Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. The Combine allows teams to undergo basic medical testing/physicals, which will be huge for Penix, who suffered two torn right ACLs and season-ending injuries to both his shoulders during his collegiate career.

Elsewhere at the position, J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix, and Spencer Rattler are all scheduled to throw on Saturday.

Loaded Receiver Class

The consensus top wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. won’t participate in drills this week, but the class behind him is loaded with talent. That’s great news for the Patriots, who could be able to add a day two pass catcher that can make an immediate impact.

Several of those potential options made a strong first impression at the Senior Bowl, including Ladd McConkey, Ricky Pearsall, Malachi Corley, and Roman Wilson, who ran a documented 4.37 40-yard dash in high school. Two players who struggled down in Mobile that could use a strong Combine week include Tez Walker from UNC and Xavier Leggette from South Carolina.

The Combine will also provide a first-look at several talented receivers who did not partake in the Senior Bowl. That list includes Texas’ Xavier Worthy and AD Mitchell, Washington’s Ja’Lynn Polk and Jalen McMillan, Oregon’s Troy Franklin, and Alabama’s Jermaine Burton.

O-Line Arms

Offensive tackle is another big need for New England this offseason and the Combine always marks a key checkpoint for the position. Beyond showcasing their athletic traits, arm length is extremely important for those who hope to avoid moving inside to guard. In recent years, 33 inches has been the unofficial cutoff to remaining outside.

Two projected top-40 picks, Washington’s Troy Fautanu and Arizona’s Jordan Morgan, will be worth monitoring in this department — especially as Morgan measured in with 32 7/8-inch arms at the Senior Bowl. Kansas’ Dominick Puni and Duke’s Graham Barton is another day two tackle who may be moved inside at the next level.

Don’t Forget Defense

While many of the Patriots top available assets should be poured into the offensive side of the ball, they will have some holes to patch on the defensive side of the ball as well. That could include adding at linebacker or perhaps cornerback as they hope to bolster their secondary around Christian Gonzalez.

Perhaps the biggest need on defense is up front, as the Patriots recently released Lawerence Guy and Josh Uche is set to hit free agency. New England will also have to make a decision on Matthew Judon at some point this offseason, where a potential trade would elevate the need for an edge rusher.

Where things stand now, however, the Patriots will likely look for some options further down the board. Some names to watch in that range include Austin Booker from Kansas, Mohamed Kamara from Colorado State, Justin Eboigbe from Alabama, Javon Solomon from Troy, and Braiden McGregor and Jaylen Harrell from Michigan.

Off-the-Field

Beyond all the measurements and workouts on the field, what happens off the field is a key part of the week in Indianapolis. In addition to medical tests, the Patriots will have plenty of opportunities to meet with prospects one-on-one throughout the week.

It’s also a key week for deals to start to come together around the league with plenty of NFL executives in attendance. Markets may start to move with teams’ internal free agents and trades, with Chicago and quarterback Justin Fields at the top of this year’s watchlist.