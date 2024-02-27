The New England Patriots are already in the middle of a franchise-altering offseason. They have a new head coach, restructured their front office, and are expected to overhaul their roster from the top down.

Free agency will be a key part of this process. And while adding external players to the mix will undoubtably happen, there are also quite a few in-house free agents to be taken care of. In total, 22 are headed toward the open market this spring and in need of a new contract.

Among them is safety Jalen Mills, the next player in our free agency profile series.

Hard facts

Name: Jalen Mills

Position: Safety/Cornerback

Opening day age: 30 (4/6/1994)

Size: 6’0”, 200 lbs

Jersey number: 2

Free agency status: Unrestricted free agent

Experience

A four-year starter for the LSU Tigers, Mills draft stock varied after he fractured his fibula and tore ligaments in his ankle before his senior season. Mills had a strong season despite missing six games, but did not hear his name called until the seventh-round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

The defensive back appeared in all 16 games — while drawing two starts — in his rookie years for the Philadelphia Eagles. The following season, Mills became a full-time starter and relayed it into a career-high three interceptions — including a pick-six — and 14 pass deflections.

Entering the next year as a starter at cornerback, a Week 8 foot injury ended Mills’ season and also caused him to start the following year on the PUP list. He did not make his debut until Week 7 but started the next nine games for Philadelphia.

After resigning with the club, Mills started 15 games and tallied a career-high 74 tackles as he took on more of a safety role. He then signed a four-year contract with New England, who reverted him back along the boundary.

Mills started 16 games in his first year in New England at cornerback before injuries limited him to just 10 games the following season. After being released and resigned, Mills made the transition back to safety but saw his playing time decrease to a career-low 40 percent of New England’s defensive snaps.

2023 review

Stats: 17 games (8 starts) | 459 defensive snaps (40 percent), 21 special teams snaps (5 percent) | 46 total tackles, 8 missed tackles (14.8 percent), 1 forced fumble | 29 targets, 17 catches (58.6 percent), 157 yards, 1 pass breakup | 4 total pressures (1 QB hit, 3 hurries), 10 run stops

Season recap: The 2023 season came with a revised role for the defensive back. After playing mainly along the boundary in his first two seasons in New England, Mills served mostly as a box safety with just 27 snaps as an outside corner — even after a string of injuries to the Patriots cornerback room.

The new role led to decreased playing time, however, as Mills joined a talented and deep safety room. He still appeared in every game for the Patriots and while he didn’t stuff the stat sheet, Mills served as a reliable option in the box and while covering tight ends.

An injury to Jabrill Peppers late in the season led to Mills’ biggest usage of the season. He posted a season-high seven total tackles and a QB hit in a Christmas Eve victory before playing 99 percent of the defensive snaps the following week in a loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Free agency preview

What is his contract history? After originally playing on his four-year rookie contract valued nearly $2.5 million, Mills inked a one-year extension with the Eagles for $4 million. Then hitting the open market, Mills signed a four-year, $24 million contract with New England. Entering year three of his deal, Mills was then released before shortly resigning with the club for $3.75 million for one season.

Which teams might be in the running? A young Green Bay Packers team impressed last season, but the safety position is one area of need moving forward. They could benefit from the veteran Mills with multiple players on expiring contracts. Mills could also look into a reunion with the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could use a strong safety next to Antoine Winfield Jr.

Why should he be expected back? With Kyle Dugger’s status unknown, Mills could be a familiar and reliable veteran to retain in the Patriots’ backend. He still showed value covering tight ends where he had some strong late season moments against Travis Kelce. And while Mills stayed at safety last season, he’s proven to have versatility to play corner when needed.

Why should he be expected to leave? After seeing his playing time decrease from 75 to 40 percent last season, Mills could be searching for a bigger role elsewhere next year. Plus, if Kyle Dugger returns, New England would continue to have a log jam at the position with Dugger, Jabrill Peppers, and Marte Mapu.

What is his projected free agency outcome? A return for Mills would likely come with similar playing time as last season, which leaves the odds in him suiting up elsewhere next year. Any deal would likely come slightly cheaper then the one-year, $3.75 million revised pact he signed last offseason.

What do you think about Jalen Mills heading into free agency? Will the Patriots try to keep him around? Or will they want to go in a different direction at cornerback?