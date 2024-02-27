New England Patriots links 2/27/24 - Combine questions, prospect previews, QBs on the radar

TEAM TALK
- 2024 Combine Primer: Everything you need to know.
- Patriots 2024 Mock Draft Tracker.
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike D’Abate’s NFL Scouting Combine Preview: Five players to watch; Positions Pats will be scouting; More.
- Andrew Callahan suggests six items on the Patriots to-do list at the Combine. 1. Meet with the top quarterbacks.
- Andy Hart suggests eight questions for Eliot Wolf to answer at the NFL Combine. 4: What are Wolf’s first comments in terms of the No. 3 overall pick?
- Taylor Kyles’ Combine preview: Top QB prospects and OT prospects.
- Mike Kadlick highlights the top prospects at each position: Here’s a look at the quarterbacks.
- Alex Barth says if the Patriots trade down to draft a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, it would be a massive trend-breaking move.
- Alex Barth tells us which quarterback prospects are passing on throwing at the NFL Combine.
- Nick O’Malley relays top QB prospect Drake Maye taking stock of the Patriots, ‘Hard not to talk about the dynasty.’
- Alex Barth profiles Notre Dame OT Joe Alt.
- Marc Bertrand explains why the Patriots aren’t an attractive free agent destination. Even with deep pockets, the Pats could have a tough time enticing the available free agents to come to New England.
- Conor Ryan thumbnails 7 QBs the Pats could target outside of the Draft this offseason, including Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield.
- Jason Ounpraseuth suggests if the Patriots don’t plan on taking a signal-caller in the first round, Baker Mayfield could be an option for the next four or five years.
- Mike Kadlick’s Patriots Mailbag: Will New England go the veteran QB route for 2024?
- Chris Mason highlights Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot on why Cleveland moved on from OC Alex Van Pelt.
- Michael Hurley describes the upcoming episode of “The Dynasty” focusing on Aaron Hernandez as haunting.
- Next Pats podcast: Phil Perry gets you prepped for the NFL combine and reacts to the new salary cap increase; The receivers that will blow away the combine; More. (35 min. video)
- Eye on Foxborough podcast: Karen Guregian’s guest Mary Kay Cabot share some insights on Patriots OC Alex Van Pelt and other new members of Jerod Mayo’s staff, tells Patriots fans to keep an eye out for Joe Flacco, and offers her two cents on Bill Belichick. (23 min.) /Flacco? Why, is he about to throw an interception?
NATIONAL NEWS
- Staff (PFF) 2024 NFL Scouting Combine: Schedule, complete list of participants, PFF grades and more.
- Albert Breer (SI) 2024 NFL Draft Preview: Answering the 10 biggest questions heading into the Combine.
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Potential impacts of the higher-than-expected 2024 NFL salary cap.
- Wyatt Grindley (NFLTR) AFC Notes: Sean McDermott, Michael Onwenu, Connor Williams, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Top 101 NFL free agents of 2024: Chris Jones, Kirk Cousins lead off ranking.
- Brad Spielberger (PFF) 2024 NFL free agent rankings: Top 200 players set to enter free agency.
- Gordon McGuinness (PFF) Highest-graded wide receivers from the 2023 NFL season: Tyreek Hill comes in at No. 1.
- Lauren Gray (PFF) Highest-graded tight ends from the 2023 NFL season: George Kittle paces the group.
- Zoltán Buday (PFF) Three underrated 2024 NFL free agents.
- Charles Davis (NFL.com) HBCU Legacy Bowl Week: Zareon Hayes, Davius Richard headline standouts.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Marvin Harrison Jr. will meet with teams, won’t do drills at the Scouting Combine.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Last year’s leak of C.J. Stroud’s S2 score speaks to a deeper reality of the draft. ‘Year after year. The names change. The dynamics don’t.’
- Danny Kelly (The Ringer) 2024 NFL Mock Draft. Patriots trade down twice in the first round, pick Washington G Troy Fautanu at No. 14. /Wut? Fans would riot, lol.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) NFL appears unlikely to change rule on fumbles through the end zone.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) NFL says injury rate on hip-drop tackles is 20-25 times that of other tackles.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Troy Vincent: “No question” there will be a proposal to change kickoff rules.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Dear NFL, it’s time to fly prospects to the Scouting Combine in first class.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Bail set at $5,000 for Richard Sherman after DUI arrest.
