New England Patriots links 2/27/24 - Combine questions, prospect previews, QBs on the radar

Daily news and links for Tuesday

By Marima
Carolina Panthers v New England Patriots
Baker Mayfield at Gillette Stadium back in August, 2022
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Staff (PFF) 2024 NFL Scouting Combine: Schedule, complete list of participants, PFF grades and more.
  • Albert Breer (SI) 2024 NFL Draft Preview: Answering the 10 biggest questions heading into the Combine.
  • Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Potential impacts of the higher-than-expected 2024 NFL salary cap.
  • Wyatt Grindley (NFLTR) AFC Notes: Sean McDermott, Michael Onwenu, Connor Williams, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots.
  • Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Top 101 NFL free agents of 2024: Chris Jones, Kirk Cousins lead off ranking.
  • Brad Spielberger (PFF) 2024 NFL free agent rankings: Top 200 players set to enter free agency.
  • Gordon McGuinness (PFF) Highest-graded wide receivers from the 2023 NFL season: Tyreek Hill comes in at No. 1.
  • Lauren Gray (PFF) Highest-graded tight ends from the 2023 NFL season: George Kittle paces the group.
  • Zoltán Buday (PFF) Three underrated 2024 NFL free agents.
  • Charles Davis (NFL.com) HBCU Legacy Bowl Week: Zareon Hayes, Davius Richard headline standouts.
  • Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Marvin Harrison Jr. will meet with teams, won’t do drills at the Scouting Combine.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Last year’s leak of C.J. Stroud’s S2 score speaks to a deeper reality of the draft. ‘Year after year. The names change. The dynamics don’t.’
  • Danny Kelly (The Ringer) 2024 NFL Mock Draft. Patriots trade down twice in the first round, pick Washington G Troy Fautanu at No. 14. /Wut? Fans would riot, lol.
  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) NFL appears unlikely to change rule on fumbles through the end zone.
  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) NFL says injury rate on hip-drop tackles is 20-25 times that of other tackles.
  • Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Troy Vincent: “No question” there will be a proposal to change kickoff rules.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Dear NFL, it’s time to fly prospects to the Scouting Combine in first class.
  • Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Bail set at $5,000 for Richard Sherman after DUI arrest.

