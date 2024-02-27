Only two weeks after the Super Bowl and the official start of the offseason for all 32 teams, the first big item on the calendar has already arrived. The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine is taking place this week.

The league’s “Underwear Olympics” will again be held in Indianapolis, its home of more than three decades. The Colts’ Lucas Oil Stadium will host the event which officially takes place February 25 through March 4, which is when the last group of players is scheduled to leave town again.

Draft prospects, agents, and team representatives have therefore traveled to Indiana. So, let’s find out what the Combine is, what will happen over the course of this week, and what it all means for the New England Patriots.

What is the Scouting Combine?

The Combine was originally introduced in the 1980s to create a platform for teams to run college prospects through a series of standardized drills in what is essentially a vacuum setting. Among the founders of the event is former Patriots executive Francis “Bucko” Kilroy.

The first Combine-like event took place in Tampa in 1982. The workout was eventually re-named the NFL Scouting Combine and since 1987 is held annually in Indianapolis; the city’s location and state-of-the-art (at least at the time) stadium, RCA Dome, were the main factors why it is taking place in Indiana. Originally only an event open to insiders, it has since evolved into a media spectacle that can also be attended by fans.

Who is participating in the Scouting Combine?

Dozens of athletes at all positions are invited to the Combine annually. This year, a total of 321 players were invited to attend the event — including top prospects such as quarterbacks Caleb Williams (USC), Drake Maye (North Carolina), Jayden Daniels (LSU). Not on that list, meanwhile, is wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State), who has decided to skip the showcase event.

But even those present for the event will go through all the drills. Some such as Williams and Daniels might skip individual workouts due to medical or personal reasons. Teams can still watch prospects at their school’s respective Pro Days at a later point.

For a full list of players invited to the 2024 Combine, please click here.

What is being tested at the Scouting Combine?

Prospects undergo various workouts and examinations to determine their physical and mental makeup two months before the draft. The Combine is only one piece of the puzzle, but it offers teams an opportunity to watch players perform compared to their peers and with the spotlight on them.

The following drills will take place at the event:

40-yard dash

20-yard shuttle

60-yard shuttle

3-cone drill

Vertical jump

Broad jump

Bench press

Position drills

Team interviews

Medical examination and injury evaluation

One test previously run at the Combine is no longer part of the event. The controversial Wonderlic test, which aimed at measuring cognitive abilities, was scrapped in 2022.

What does this year’s schedule look like?

Sunday, Feb. 25

Defensive linemen, Linebackers: Early arrival

Monday, Feb. 26

Defensive linemen, Linebackers: Registration, Pre-Exam, Orientation, Team Interviews

Defensive backs, Tight ends: Early arrival

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Defensive linemen, Linebackers: General Medical Exam, Pre-ordered Studies, Team Interviews

Defensive backs, Tight ends: Registration, Pre-exam, Orientation, Team interviews

Quarterbacks, Wide receivers, Running backs: Registration, Orientation, Team interviews

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Defensive linemen, Linebackers: Ortho exams, Media interviews, NFLPA meetings, Team interviews

Defensive backs, Tight ends: General medical exam, Pre-ordered studies, Team interviews

Quarterbacks, Wide receivers, Running backs: Pre-exams, NFLPA meeting, Team interviews

Offensive linemen, Kickers/Special teamers: Registration, Orientation, Team interviews

Thursday, Feb. 29

Defensive linemen, Linebackers: Measurements, On-field workout

Defensive backs, Tight ends: Ortho exams, Media interviews, NFLPA meetings, Team interviews

Quarterbacks, Wide receivers, Running backs: General medical exam, Pre-ordered studies, Broadcast interviews

Offensive linemen, Kickers/Special teamers: Pre-exams, NFLPA meeting, Team interviews

Friday, Mar. 1

Defensive linemen, Linebackers: Bench press, Broadcast interviews, Departure

Defensive backs, Tight ends: Measurements, On-field workout

Quarterbacks, Wide receivers, Running backs: Ortho exams, Media interviews, Team interviews

Offensive linemen, Kickers/Special teamers: General medical exam, Pre-ordered studies, Broadcast interviews

Saturday, Mar. 2

Defensive backs, Tight ends: Bench press, Broadcast interviews, Departure

Quarterbacks, Wide receivers, Running backs: Measurements, On-field workout

Offensive linemen, Kickers/Special teamers: Ortho exams, Media interviews, Team interviews

Sunday, Mar. 3

Quarterbacks, Wide receivers, Running backs: Bench press, Departure

Offensive linemen, Kickers/Special teamers: Measurements, On-field workout

Monday, Mar. 4

Offensive linemen, Kickers/Special teamers: Bench press, Departure

What is the broadcast schedule?

Whereas the Combine originally was spread out throughout the day, the schedule changed in 2022 to move some of the drills to prime time — seemingly to take advantage of the hype that has been generated around the event through the years. NFL Network and NFL+ will broadcast the Combine and in total air more than 50 hours of live coverage from Indianapolis.

On-field drills will be broadcast at the following times:

Thursday, Feb. 29, 3 p.m. ET: Defensive linemen, Linebackers

Friday, Mar. 1, 3 p.m. ET: Defensive backs, Tight ends

Saturday, Mar. 2, 1 p.m. ET: Quarterbacks, Wide receivers, Running backs

Sunday, Mar. 3, 1 p.m. ET: Offensive linemen, Kickers/Special teamers

NFL Network will also show three-hour cutdown versions of the drills and show other draft-related content throughout the week. For a full broadcast schedule, please click here.

What else happens during Combine week?

The Combine is more than just a series of workouts. It also features media sessions with head coaches and general managers, including Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf. Wolf will take the podium at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

In addition, the Combine is seen as the unofficial start of free agency and the NFL trading period. While neither is set to open until March 13, the Combine gives teams and agents alike a chance to get together and start off conversations about pending free agents and players potentially on the move.

Furthermore, the Combine will feature a closed-door meeting of the NFL competition committee.

