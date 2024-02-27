Eliot Wolf shares thoughts on future of Patriots’ quarterback position

Coming off their worst season since 1992, the New England Patriots have a decision to make at the quarterback position despite both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe remaining under contract.

“I’d say there’s a lot of options on the table,” de facto general manager Eliot Wolf said Tuesday at the NFL Combine. “I’m glad you asked about Mac and Bailey — we’re not going to be a program that’s talking about these guys in terms of through the media. We’re going to do what’s best for the team behind the scenes and the strategy of that is going to be myself, Jerod Mayo, Matt Groh. And we’re going to do the right thing for the team.”

New England is well positioned to draft a replacement under center as they currently hold the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft. With the importance of the position in today's NFL, it may represent the organization’s best chance to grab a game changer at QB.

“When you look throughout the league most of the quarterbacks are first rounders,” Wolf explained. “I think there’s exceptions to be had… but the league wide understanding of how important that position is and how important it is to have somebody there that can help you win games and get over the hump has changed league wide.”

While it’s early in the process, Wolf has been impressed from what he’s seen by the prospects at the position in this year’s class.

“I think it’s a really good year for quarterbacks,” he said. “One thing about the quarterbacks in this draft specifically that I’m excited about is they all look like they’re really tough guys. Which is obviously great at any position, but at the quarterback position especially.”

Toughness was one of the key traits new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt shared last week when asked what he values in a quarterback. Van Pelt also mentioned leadership at the position, which Wolf echoed on Tuesday.

“First of all, being someone that can elevate his teammates,” Wolf explained. “Someone that your teammates wanna play for. I think that’s an extremely underrated thing that people don’t really talk about that much. Leadership’s important, and obviously physical talent. We wouldn’t be talking about these guys if they weren’t physically talented.”

“Body language on the field is very important at that position,” he continued. “You don’t want a guy that’s throwing his hands up after a bad play or you can see him physically pointing at somebody. Body language is important. Everybody’s looking to the quarterback.”

During the week in Indianapolis, New England plans to meet with the top three consensus quarterbacks — USC’s Caleb Williams, UNC’s Drake Maye, and LSU’s Jayden Daniels. It will mark the first formal interview with each prospect, where the Patriots will have one main question to try and answer.

“When we meet with them, ask the right questions,” Wolf shared. “And that may be here in a formal interview or a later date on a pro day or wherever that may be. We have to determine who can handle being the quarterback of the New England Patriots.”