With less than two weeks before the opening of the legal tampering window, another member of the New England Patriots’ free agency class has decided to change representation.

Anfernee Jennings will be repped by Klutch Sports moving forward, the agency announced on Tuesday. The fourth-year edge linebacker was previously a client of SIG Football.

Jennings, 26, originally arrived in New England as a third-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Alabama product had a quiet start to his pro career, but started showing steady development over the last two seasons.

His 2023 campaign was his best to date. Playing for a new contract, Jennings appeared in 15 games and was on the field for 59.5 percent of defensive snaps. Primarily being employed on early downs, he finished the season with 65 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery. He was tied for the league lead with 13 tackles for loss in the running game.

Nonetheless, Jennings remains one of 22 Patriots facing an uncertain contractual future. He shares that outlook with fellow 2020 draft picks Kyle Dugger and Michael Onwenu, and not just that.

Dugger and Onwenu also decided to part ways with their previous agencies earlier this offseason. The former has since hired new agents to handle his business dealings heading toward free agency, while the latter remains without official representation as of right now.

Free agency is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, March 13. Two days earlier, pending free agents can officially start negotiating with teams other than their own.