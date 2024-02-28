The New England Patriots’ pre-draft and scouting system might look different in Year 1 after Bill Belichick, but the overall process still remains the same.

Led by director of scouting Eliot Wolf, the Patriots will be conducting interviews, working out prospects, inviting them for a finite number of pre-draft visits, and in general try to get as complete a picture as possible. It remains to be seen what this process eventually leads to, but there will be plenty of news to report up until late April.

In order to find out who the Patriots have already spoken to or worked out thus far, please make sure to bookmark this regularly-updated pre-draft tracker. We will have all contacts listed to the best of our knowledge.

Hula Bowl

OT Travis Glover (Georgia State): A five-year starter for the Panthers, Glover saw action in 59 games during his college career. At 6-foot-6, 338 pounds, the projected mid-round pick has prototypical size to hold his ground as an NFL offensive tackle. | Source

RB Blake Watson (Memphis): Watson is a dual-threat option at the running back position, capable of making an impact as both a runner and receiver. His lack of impressive size and top-notch athletic traits does limit his ceiling, but he could be a quality investment on Day 3. | Source

Senior Bowl

Even though his official role on the 2024 coaching staff remains unclear at this point, Patriots assistant Troy Brown represented the team in Mobile: the former wide receivers coach worked with the American team as its offensive coordinator and as such got a first-hand look at 32 draft prospects; you can find them listed here.

In addition, New England’s staff headlined by director of player personnel Matt Groh had confirmed meetings with several prospects.

P Austin McNamara (Texas Tech): McNamara appeared in 60 games during his Red Raiders career and averaged 45.9 yards on his 247 career punts. The Patriots have no need to upgrade at punter, but they are doing their due diligence. | Source

RB Isaiah Davis (South Dakota): More of a workhorse than a dynamic big-play weapon, Davis put up some impressive numbers for the Jackrabbits: he left school with 5,035 scrimmage yards and 51 touchdowns. He projects as a late-round selection. | Source

CB Jaylin Simpson (Auburn): Simpson needs to get more disciplined as both a man and zone defender, but he has some tools to work with. The projected Day 3 pick has showcased good instincts and ball skills, picking off four passes as a senior. | Source

ED Laiatu Latu (UCLA): A projected first-round pick, Latu is one of the top edge options available in this year’s draft: he has the size, instincts and baseline athleticism to make an impact from early on in his career. The Patriots don’t have an immediate need at the position, though, especially for a Day 1 pick. | Source

CB Max Melton (Rutgers): Melton has the skillset to develop into a productive NFL cornerback, but his game needs some clean-up work. Still, the foundation the projected mid-round pick offers is an intriguing one. | Source

CB Chau Smith-Wade (Washington State): Despite appearing in 32 career games, Smith-Wade is a raw prospect who needs to work on his instincts and get more technically proficient. That said, his ball skills and change-of-direction skills are worthy of a draft pick investment. | Source

WR Devontez Walker (North Carolina): One of Drake Maye’s favorite targets in 2023, Walker finished his first season with the Tar Hells with 41 catches for 699 yards and seven touchdowns. An outside receiver who has shown he can stretch the field vertically, he projects as a Day 2 selection. | Source

WR Ladd McConkey (Georgia): What the 5-foot-11, 187-pound McConkey may lack in size, he makes up for with precise route running, shiftiness, and a natural ability of finding open spots in coverage. Capable of lining up all over the formation as a matchup weapon, he will likely hear his name called in the second round. | Source

RB Dylan Laube (New Hampshire): The Patriots need a change-of-pace back, and Laube is the total package in that regard. Not only is he an able receiver out of the backfield, but he can also gain yards on the ground between the tackles. He is projected to come off the board early on Day 3. | Source

QB Spencer Rattler (South Carolina): Despite being on the shorter side at 6-foot-0, Rattler has shown he can be a productive dual-threat option at quarterback. He hasn’t recently lived up to the promise he showed early on in his college career at Oklahoma, and is less refined a prospect as the top-level QBs in this class, but he has what NFL teams are looking for in this day and age. | Source

QB Sam Hartman (Notre Dame): Hartman is willing and able to make plays outside of the pocket — something NFL teams place a high value on these days. There are definitive areas he needs to improve, but could be worth a late-round flier as a developmental prospect with starter upside. | Source

QB Joe Milton III (Tennessee): Even though he has the build and arm talent to be an effective NFL quarterback, Milton will likely not be drafted before Day 3. His accuracy is a concern, and there are questions about his processing and handling pressure. The tools are there, but he needs time before being trusted to play extensive snaps. | Source

DT Gabe Hall (Baylor): Hall has good length at 6-foot-5, but projects as more of a package player at the next level due to his lack of bulk and uneven pass rush success. A likely Day 3 pick. | Source

CB Cam Hart (Notre Dame): The 6-foot-2 Hart offers good length, athleticism and experience as a perimeter cornerback. So why does he still project as an early Day 3 pick at best? His technique needs some cleaning-up before he can find success in the NFL. | Source

S/RB Sione Vaki (Utah): A finalist for the Paul Hornung Award given to the most versatile player in college football, Vaki was a two-way player for the Utes. The potential mid-round pick had 520 scrimmage yards as a senior and scored five touchdowns, and also registered a pair of sacks and an interception. | Source

S Evan Williams (Oregon): Williams projects to be best suited to play in the box or line up in the slot. His athleticism is impressive, but there are questions about his downfield coverage and frame. | Source

S Cole Bishop (Utah): Bishop is a versatile defensive back who has experience both playing downhill and guarding the deep portions of the field. His numbers reflect his ability to do multiple jobs: in three years as a Ute, he registered eight sacks and three interceptions. , He projects as a mid-round selection. | Source

TE Brevyn Spann-Ford (Minnesota): At 6-foot-6, Spann-Ford is a big target in the passing game whose ability to win contested catches could come in handy in red zone situations. His lack of bulk and raw power does limit his effectiveness as a blocker, however. | Source

OL Kingsley Eguakun (Florida): Egakun was the Gators’ starting center for the last three seasons, playing 30 games in that role. The physical run defender, who is a work in progress as a pass protector, will likely remain on board until Day 3 if not through the draft entirely. | Source

S Josh Proctor (Ohio State): Proctor appeared in 53 games over his six-year college career, seeing time at both linebacker and safety. The projected late-round pick has the makings of a rotational safety and potential core special teamer at the next level. | Source

WR Luke McCaffrey (Rice): If that name sounds familiar, it’s because it is: McCaffrey’s brother, Christian, is a star running back in San Francisco. Luke, meanwhile, was a slot receive at Rice who caught 122 passes for 1,648 yards and 19 touchdowns over the last two seasons. While posting solid numbers, McCaffrey’s lack of high-end athleticism means he will likely be a Day 3 pick. | Source

S Kamren Kinchens (Miami): One of the top safety prospects available in this year’s draft, Kinchens has the range and instincts to guard the deep parts of the field. He also has the aggressiveness shooting downhill against the run. This versatility combined with the fact that he is still a developing player will result in him coming off the board possibly as early as the second round. | Source

TE Ben Sinnott (Kansas State): Sinnott is a well-rounded tight end prospect who might come off the board as early as Day 2. The 6-foot-4, 254-pounder has shown that he can be a contributor both as a receiver and a blocker. | Source

S Malik Mustapha (Wake Forest): Mustapha can best be described with one word: athleticism. He offers elite athletic traits, which should allow him to see the field quickly as a pro. There are questions about his lack of length and uneven play recognition, but the raw talent is undeniable for the possible mid-round pick. | Source

RB Ray Davis (Kentucky): Davis has shown that he can contribute as both a runner and a receiver, allowing him to be a three-down player. He is neither the biggest nor the most athletically impressive running back, but he can be a steady rotational presence in a committee backfield like New England’s. | Source

East-West Shrine Bowl

QB Kedon Slovis (BYU): Slovis looked like a potential future first overall draft pick early on in his college career, but he failed to stay on that track. After three years at USC, he transferred to Pittsburgh and eventually BYU, struggling with inconsistency along the way. A potential UDFA. | Source

OL C.J. Hanson (Holy Cross): A former team captain and four-year starter at right guard, the 6-foot-6, 305-pounder offers good size and positional flexibility. He is raw technique-wise, however, and will likely end up as a late-round pick as a result. | Source

WR Jalen Coker (Holy Cross): The Crusaders’ all-time leader in touchdown catches (31) and receiving yards (2,715), Coker is entering the draft off a productive four-year college career. But while he also has solid size at 6-foot-3, 213 pounds, and local ties, he projects as a late-round pick at best. | Source

NFL Scouting Combine

QB Caleb Williams (USC): Arguably the top quarterback in this year’s draft and the frontrunner to be selected with the first overall pick, Williams is a prototypical prospect at the position for the current era of NFL football. He combines good size and a powerful arm with off-script and natural playmaking ability. Him being available at the Patriots’ pick at No. 3 seems unlikely. | Source

QB Drake Maye (North Carolina): Maye’s stock has been the subject of debate since the end of college football season, but make no mistake: he has all the tools to develop into a quality NFL starter and franchise quarterback. Clearly one of the top three prospects at the position this year — and potentially even rivaling Williams as QB1 — his arm talent and underrated mobility give him a strong foundation to build upon. | Source

QB Jayden Daniels (LSU): The reigning Heisman Trophy winner was as electric a playmaker as any in college football in 2023, and has all the makings of a future star at the next level. Like Williams and Maye, he too will be selected early in the first round and possibly even within the first three selections. He does have more of a dual-threat element to his game than his two fellow quarterbacks, however. | Source

QB J.J. McCarthy (Michigan): A likely first-round pick, McCarthy is one of the most fascinating quarterbacks in this year’s draft. On the one hand, he threw only 713 passes during his three-year career at Michigan and felt almost like a role player at times. On the other hand, he combines everything teams want from an NFL starting quarterback in regards to size, arm talent, decision making, leadership, and developmental upside. | Source

QB Bo Nix (Oregon): Nix had an impressive statistical output in his two years as the Ducks’ starter, even though a QB-friendly scheme contributed to his NCAA record 77.4 percent completion rate in 2023. Nonetheless, he has the traits to become a future franchise quarterback and is therefore poised to come off the board no later than the early second round in April. | Source

ED Mohamed Kamara (Colorado State): At 6-foot-1, 252 pounds, Kamara lacks prototypical size to man the edge at the next level. That said, he has the technical makeup and quickness out of his stance to put pressure on opposing blockers; he also has the high motor to be an impact player versus the run. | Source

Pro Days/Other meetings

Top-30 visits

